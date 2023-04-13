Will the Seahawks take a quarterback with the fifth pick in the draft? With the 20th? Or with one of their other eight picks scattered throughout the rest of the draft?

That is the biggest question facing Seattle as the NFL draft nears April 27-29, and makes quarterback an appropriate place to begin our annual position overviews as we head into the big event.

Not that there is much question about the current status of the quarterback spot.

Geno Smith re-signed to a three-year deal that could be worth up to $105 million to be the starter, and Drew Lock re-signed to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4 million to be the backup.

But with their highest pick in 14 years — and the highest pick they hope they will have anytime soon — the Seahawks could well be tempted to add a young QB to develop. With just two on the roster, they will certainly add another one at some point, in some way.

Let’s take a look at the QB spot and some possible draft targets.

Quarterback

Projected starter: Geno Smith.

Backup: Drew Lock.

Key offseason losses: None. Veteran Sean Mannion spent last season as the practice squad QB but remains unsigned as a free agent.

Overview

We may not need to spend much more time at this point reviewing Seattle’s current QB depth chart.

Smith is happily back as the starter hoping to prove last year wasn’t a fluke but a sign of things to come, and Lock is back now having had a year in the system and surely hoping to impress in the preseason, at the least, to show everyone what he can do.

That said, the contract Smith signed with Seattle wasn’t just team-friendly in giving the Seahawks some needed immediate salary cap flexibility — his $10.1 million cap hit for 2023 is just the 17th highest in the NFL — but also structured in a way that nothing is guaranteed beyond the 2023 season.

In fact, Seattle could get out of Smith’s deal by next March paying him just the $27.3 million that was fully guaranteed at signing (he has a $9.6 million roster bonus due on March 20, 2024, according to OvertheCap.com).

That’s important to remember when assessing what Seattle’s options are moving forward.

Lock’s contract also includes just $1.75 million guaranteed. So if Seattle did draft a QB and didn’t want to keep three on the 53-man roster, Lock’s guaranteed money wouldn’t be too prohibitive of a hit to take.

But with the added roster flexibility of the 16-man practice squads and ability to move players back and forth during the season, keeping an extra QB on the 53-man roster even if inactive all season isn’t as big of a deal as it used to be.

Draft need (on scale of 1-10): 5

Potential draft fits

As Seattle’s selfies with the top QBs during its tour of pro days showed, the team is having fun with the timing of having the No. 5 pick in a year when there are a handful of QBs potentially worth taking that high.

Seattle has drafted just two QBs during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — Russell Wilson in the third round in 2012 and Alex McGough in the seventh round in 2018 — basically just never having the need to take another QB after hitting on Wilson so spectacularly.

But Schneider came up in the Green Bay Packers system, a team that trademarked drafting QBs to stockpile young players at the game’s most important position even when there wasn’t an apparent immediate need. So the idea they’d draft a QB even after signing Smith shouldn’t be easily discounted — it’s surely not a complete accident Smith’s contract was crafted the way it was.

Here’s some quick thoughts on five QBs Seattle could look to:

The dream candidate: Bryce Young, Alabama. It’s hard to imagine Young would fall to Seattle at five with the increasing thought that Carolina (whose GM is former Seahawks exec Scott Fitterer) moved up to one to get him. It’s also hard to imagine Seattle would pass on him if he did. If there’s a team that Young’s combine measured height of 5-10-1/8-inches wouldn’t scare off, it’s Seattle.

The gambles: Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. OK, so we maybe can also assume Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud won’t be there by five. If he is, then Seattle has a really interesting decision on its hands. But if just about every QB is a gamble at the top of the draft, Levis and Richardson may be more so than most. Both have ultra-impressive tangibles — each 6-4, each weighing 230 or more with tons of athleticism, with Richardson especially wowing everyone at the combine. But each also elicits questions — Levis saw a big drop in production in 2022 when he didn’t have the same supporting cast as the year before while Richardson started just 13 games in his college career with a pedestrian 24-to-15 TD-to-INT ratio, a stat the Seahawks have historically valued considerably. But the payoff of hitting on a QB draft pick and four years of having a young QB on a rookie contract could well make Seattle pull the trigger, especially knowing they still have pick 20 to address other needs.

The potentially less-risky gamble: Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. That Hooker is 25, coming off an ACL injury and played in what is regarded as a particularly QB-friendly offense at Tennessee has generally made him viewed as potentially falling to the second round. If so, Seattle could well be tempted to try to wait him out and see if it can get him by maybe moving back from 20, or with its pick at 37 — still taking a gamble, to be sure, but not the same overall investment. And Hooker’s 58-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio is impressive no matter the system.

The QB with the local tie: Fresno State’s Jake Haener. The Seahawks, of course, could well decide to use those top picks to load up on defense and other needs and wait to the middle rounds to add a QB if they want — that Lock is under contract for just one year means it makes some sense to throw in competition for the backup spot regardless. Haener, who started his career at UW before transferring to Fresno State, could be a good midround guy to take a flyer on — his 53-to-12 TD-to-INT ratio the last two years is noteworthy as is a 72% completion rate a year ago, a number better than any of the top prospects at the position.

Next up: Running back.