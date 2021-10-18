While Geno Smith got the start at quarterback Sunday for Seattle in place of the injured Russell Wilson, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks have reached out to every available quarterback, including Cam Newton.

“We’ve already talked to him,” Carroll said during his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, is a free agent after being released by the Patriots in August.

The 32-year-old Newton said in a video released on his YouTube channel Sunday that he is vaccinated and wants to continue to play. He was not vaccinated at the time of his release by the Patriots, and while coach Bill Belichick said that was not a factor in his release, he had missed three practices due to what Newton called a “misunderstanding” in the COVID-19 protocol.

Carroll didn’t go into detail on talks with Newton, or any QBs, but said the Seahawks are “competing at every turn with whoever would be available. So we are on it.”

Seattle brought in Blake Bortles for a tryout last week but did not sign him, instead re-signing Danny Etling to the practice squad as a third QB behind Smith and Jake Luton.

Newton said in his video that he has been getting offers but that the situation “has to be right.”

“I want to still play football,” Newton said in the video. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.”

He added that “I’m just waiting on the right opportunity. … I’ve been getting offers, but the realization of it is, it has to be right.”

And one obvious factor for both Seattle in reaching out to other QBs, and for those QBs, is that Wilson may not be out much longer, meaning there may not be time for a new QB to come in and learn the system to a level needed to play before Wilson returns.

Wilson must miss two more games after being placed on injured reserve Friday. But the hope is he may be able to return for a Nov. 14 game at Green Bay.

Wilson accompanied the Seahawks to Pittsburgh and took part in an extensive pregame workout and also participated in the coin toss before the game and before overtime.

“He could, so we did it,” Carroll said of Wilson taking part in the coin toss. “He makes all those choices for us so why would we not use the strength of his experience there?”

The Seahawks won both coin tosses.

Carroll said Wilson went through “probably 200 plays” during his pregame workout — he was not in uniform and did not do any throwing — saying Wilson made calls in the huddle and adjustments at the line of scrimmage just like a usual workout.

Carroll said Wilson’s workout routine means “he won’t lose a step” as he recovers from an injury to his middle finger that required surgery a week ago Friday.

Newton, who was the first overall pick of the 2011 draft by Carolina, has started 139 games in his career, 10 fewer than the streak of consecutive games Wilson had that was snapped with his injury.

Newton started 15 games in 2020 for New England after playing from 2011-19 with the Panthers. The Patriots were 7-8 in his starts, one of which was a 35-30 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle in which Newton was stopped short of the goal line on a run from the 1-yard-line on the final play of the game. Newton threw eight TDs in 368 attempts last year, a career-low 2.2 touchdown percentage. But after a strong start to his season — including throwing for a season-high 397 yards against the Seahawks — he missed a Week Four game against Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19

The Patriots lost the next three games after his return in finishing 7-9 on the season.

Luton was elevated to the 53 for Sunday’s game to serve as Smith’s backup but did not play.

Seattle can elevate Luton again this week against the Saints before he would have to go on the 53-man roster.

With Wilson going on IR the only QB on Seattle’s 53-man roster is Smith, who was 23-for-32 for 209 yards and a touchdown in what was his first start since 2017. He lost a fumble in overtime that allowed the Steelers to kick the game-winning field goal.

Carroll said Smith “was competing his tail off. He was calm. He was poised. He was in control. He handled everything really well throughout the whole thing and he was so upset that it comes down and he loses the football right there at the end.”

Smith took the blame for the play after the game, and Carroll said Smith “had terrible ball security” on the play when he tried to escape pressure and was hit by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt with Devin Bush recovering at the Seattle 16.