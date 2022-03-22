One significant reason for Seattle making the Russell Wilson trade was to open up cap space in 2023 and beyond. Wilson would have had a cap hit of $27 million in 2023, but that number would undoubtedly have changed with Wilson sure to have wanted a new deal in the $50 million a year plus range had he stayed.

It was Wilson telling the team he almost certainly would not sign another contract that helped spur the talks that led to the trade to Denver.

With Wilson totally off the books after 2022, Seattle now has as much future cap flexibility as it has in years going forward. The Seahawks are listed with more than $93 million in cap space for 2023, sixth-most in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com.

But expect a significant chunk of that to go to receiver DK Metcalf.

In an interview on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll said what would be expected — the team hopes this offseason to assure Metcalf stays with the team for a long time.

Asked about getting an extension done with Metcalf this year as he enters the final season of his rookie deal, Carroll said “it’s really important to us. … we’re going to do everything we can to get it done.’’

Advertising

It’s sure to take a lot with the receiver market having seen its share of big deals this free agent period, led by the five-year, $140 million deal the Raiders gave Davante Adams.

OvertheCap.com’s latest estimate of Metcalf’s value is a four-year deal worth $82.4 million or an average of $20.6 million per year.

If Seattle keeps to the usual timeline for doing extensions then any deal for Metcalf may come in a few months and not immediately.

The Seahawks can likely structure a deal for Metcalf in a way that it won’t impact the cap much for 2022.

Due to his play in his first three years in the league Metcalf got a Proven Performance Escalator that raised his base salary for the 2022 season from $1.145 million to $3.9 million, meaning he now has a cap hit for this year of $4.3 million.

Seattle can probably finesse a deal for Metcalf with a sizeable pro-rated bonus to keep that number from inflating too much for 2022.

Advertising

But that’s where all the extra space no longer being devoted to Wilson in 2023 and beyond will help to fit in what are sure to be pretty big numbers down the road. The biggest Seattle has ever given to a receiver.

Kaepernick throwing in Seattle with Aaron Fuller

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will continue his recent stretch of workouts with NFL receivers with a session in Seattle Wednesday with current Seahawk Aaron Fuller, according to a tweet he sent out Tuesday afternoon.

“Headed to Seattle to get some work in with Aaron Fuller tomorrow!,’’ he tweeted. Kaepernick didn’t say where the workout will be held.

Kaepernick also had a workout Monday in the New Orleans area with Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey and last week with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kaepernick being in Seattle will obviously heighten the rumor mill about whether the Seahawks are interested in him.

The Seahawks, though, would surely bring in Kaepernick for an official visit to their facility — something that would have to be reported to the league — if they were to actually entertain signing.

Advertising

Other than social media chatter, due in part to Seattle having worked out Kaepernick in 2017 and talked to him again in 2018, there have been no reports connecting Kaepernick and Seattle.

As he did last week when asked about Kaepernick, Carroll gave another vague response when asked about him Tuesday during his 93.3 KJR FM interview.

“We’re still watching,’’ Carroll said. “He’s been working out and doing a lot of good things, trying to get prepared for an opportunity here. It’s amazing that he’s stayed with it, you know, for all these years to show his resolve to try and prove that he can play. I think a lot of the effort that he’s made to this point.’’

Kaepernick, 34, has not played since the 2016 season.

Fuller is a former UW standout who has been on Seattle’s practice squad the last two seasons but was active for the season finale at Arizona, getting one snap.

Carroll says Seattle ‘didn’t have money’ to pay D.J. Reed

After signing a new three-year contract worth up to $33 million with the New York Jets last week, former Seahawks starting cornerback D.J. Reed said he felt “disrespected’’ by Seattle’s offer.

Sponsored

What did Carroll think of that, he was asked Tuesday on KJR?

Carroll indicated he took no offense, saying it’s normal for players to wonder why the team they just played for isn’t offering the same as someone else.

“There’s kind of a portion in the negotiation process for guys where if the numbers aren’t what they want, then they feel like ‘well, how come you won’t pay me? How come they don’t want to give me what I’m looking for?’’’ Carroll said. “And sometimes that comes out like ‘oh, they don’t respect me.’ Well, that was just part of the negotiation and they (the Jets) were willing to, they hit him big and he did a great job to get that.’’

Reed’s contract includes $10.5 million guaranteed but includes no guaranteed money after this year and is probably best viewed as a two-year deal that he’ll have to play well to earn the third.

Regardless, the contract marked a big raise for Reed, who earned $920,000 last year for the Seahawks.

Carroll said “I love what D.J. brought to this program,’’ but that “he just wanted more money. We didn’t have the money to go in that direction. So we did couple other things instead.’’

That included re-signing Sidney Jones and former Pittsburgh first-round pick Artie Burns to fill out the cornerback spot.