Veteran Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney could be an option to fill an opening on the Seahawks' roster.

The Seahawks left one spot open on their roster last week after putting veteran defensive end Cliff Avril on Injured Reserve, deciding not to sign anyone to fill that opening.

That had Seattle playing the Giants on Sunday with 52 players on their active roster instead of the usual 53.

But that figures to change this week as the Seahawks will undoubtedly sign someone to fill out the roster.

And on Monday there was some speculation that the Seahawks could be looking to add another pass rusher to help fill in for the loss of Avril and that one player who could interest the Seahawks is veteran Dwight Freeney.

Freeney is 37 and has been a free agent since the end of last season, which he played with Atlanta on a one-year deal. He had three sacks in 15 games in playing more of a complementary role for the Falcons — he had 415 snaps, or 37.5 percent — and also had sack in the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.

His age means he would certainly be viewed as a complementary player with the Seahawks helping to add pass rush off the bench.

But Seattle could be intrigued to see what Freeney – who is 18th on the NFL’s all-time sacks list with 122.5 — might have left and could bring him in for a tryout.

Freeney is a seven-time Pro Bowl pick, all during his career with the Colts for whom he played from 2002-12, and a three-time All-Pro selection.

Seattle has nine defensive linemen on its roster after the decision to put Avril on IR.

Avril is out until at least a Dec. 17 game against the Rams as he continues to see doctors to determine what caused numbness in his arms and hands when he was kicked in the chin by Indianapolis QB Jacoby Brissett when he dove to make a tackle in a game against the Colts on Oct. 1.

Avril, 31, has been reported as wanting to continue to play but the team is waiting to see if doctors will give clearance for Avril to take the field again.

Avril accompanied the Seahawks to Sunday’s game in New York with coach Pete Carroll saying the plan is that he will stay close to the team.

Frank Clark, who is replacing Avril as the team’s starting LEO, or edge rusher, said after Sunday’s game that he Avril was an active presence on the sidelines.

“He coaches us up in practice and in the game,’’ Clark said. “He just does his job. He understands his role. He knows he’s not always going to have the opportunity to play with us, but he also knows his impact is deeper than just playing on the field. He lets me know the things I don’t see, he’s the vet so him just letting me know the different things I may miss throughout the game keeping me on my toes that’s the best thing he can do to keep all of us tip-top.’’