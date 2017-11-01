New Seahawk left tackle Duane Brown said he hopes to end his career in Seattle.

On Monday, shortly after the Seahawks acquired Duane Brown from Houston, Seattle general manager John Schneider talked of the stature that Brown had earned among his peers during 10 years as one of the better left tackles in the NFL.

“A lot of these guys know who he is,” Schneider said then. “He’s one of those guys, it’s kind of like you saw with (the signing of veteran defensive end) Dwight Freeney coming in last week. It’s like ‘it’s Dwight Freeney!”

Wednesday, sitting again in a locker across the way from Brown’s, Seattle safety Kam Chancellor remembered a far earlier time when he was in awe of Brown.

The two played together at Virginia Tech for two seasons during which time Brown not only was the team’s starting left tackle but also played on the punt team. Brown had been a tight end earlier in his career and even though he eventually bulked up to play tackle, then coach Frank Beamer thought he could still help on special teams — Brown was credited with four tackles in 2006, with one, according to this Washington Post story, a solo effort on C.J. Spiller.

“He’s just always been an overall freakish athlete,” Chancellor remembered. “He was a wing on the punt team and he used to run down and make tackles and stuff and he was big and huge.”

Asked if he was any bigger now than then Chancellor playfully looked around the locker room to see if he could find Brown.

“Almost,” Chancellor said with a laugh.

The Seahawks won’t be asking Brown — who is now 32 — to run down on punts.

But they do expect that same athleticism, now combined with a decade of experience, to help solidify an offensive line that many view as the biggest thing standing between the Seahawks and another Super Bowl run.

Brown participated in his first walk-through and practice with the Seahawks on Wednesday and afterward coach Pete Carroll and offensive line coach Tom Cable said he’ll step right into the starting left tackle role.

“I’m counting on immediate impact,” Carroll said.

Brown said he’s ready for whatever the team asks and happy to finally feel his career is back on track.

Brown was a hold out until a week ago Monday hoping to get a new contract with Houston — he has this season and next season left on a deal paying him $9.4 million and $9.75 million respectively.

He played 68 snaps Sunday against the Seahawks in Seattle’s 41-38 win over Houston. But trade talk hovered, especially after Brown emerged as a particularly outspoken spokesman for the players in regards to a controversial comment from Texans owner Bob McNair that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” in apparent reference to players sitting for the anthem (a comment McNair made at earlier NFL meetings).

Brown said he knew he might have to find a new home and said the one he found is as good as he could have imagined

“Not a total surprise,” he said of the trade. “I knew it was a possibility, I wasn’t quite sure if it would go through or not, so I wasn’t completely blindsided or anything. It was good; I’m very happy, I’m very happy to be here, a lot of great relationships that I have on this team with guys, like I said, it’s a great organization with great tradition, and I’m just looking to bring what I can bring to the table to help us win.”

Whether the events of the weekend had anything to do with the trade was about the only topic Brown didn’t really want to discuss.

“I don’t want to get into that too much, because that was something that we dealt with as an organization,”Brown said. “But for myself personally, I’m just happy to be here, man. I’m just trying to focus on being a part of this team and getting to work and helping us win games.”

One reason the Seahawks were particularly attracted to Brown is that he played his first six seasons in Houston in what is essentially the same blocking scheme (Houston’s OL coach in 2008-09 was a mentor of Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable).

“The transition we can already see,” Carroll said. “It is going to be almost an immediate transition for him. He is a really smart player. He is mature and savvy and all that. You put that all together and he is going to be able to play right away and I think he is going to play effectively.”

Brown, who made the Pro Bowl in 2012-13-14 and was an alternate last year, agreed that the adjustment in Seattle should be easier than it would have been going most anyplace else due to that experience.

“It helps tremendously,” he said. “I was in that system for my first six years in Houston, so I’m very familiar with it. It’s just all about learning the terminology, starting to gel with the guys I’m playing beside, and get a feel for how they play. It’s a lot of re-call that I have from that system, which helps me out a lot.”

The Seahawks also got to see Brown up close on Sunday. And while they downplayed that that had any real impact on the trade — Carroll repeated what Schneider had said earlier that the team had been interested in Brown since August when George Fant was lost for the season — it can’t have hurt.

“He played well,” Caroll said. “Yeah, he played well. He did some good stuff coming off the ball in the running game and in the pass game. For coming, really, off the couch he did a great job.”

Brown said having a game under his belt should also ease his transition to a new team.

“I think just the fact that I was out there last weekend and knocking the rust off at that point and not having to do it all over again this week, which is good for me,” he said. “I’m just coming into learning the system, I have a good feel for my game and where I want to be technique-wise and conditioning-wise, so I think that’s a plus that I was able to get that experience in last week before I got here.”

Cable said the plan is for Brown to move into the left tackle spot alongside rookie Ethan Pocic, who is now the left guard with Luke Joeckel out, replacing Rees Odhiambo, who had to step in when Fant was injured.

“I think ever since George was hurt, I think we knew we were trying to figure it out and putting it together,” Carroll said. “And Rees did a good job jumping in there right from the start and battled. This will be a great opportunity for us though to pick up the experience that we can’t get any other way but then by playing. This was the time that we could get the deal done.”

Schneider talked on Monday of hoping to get a contract done with Brown at some point that will allow him to play out his career with the Seahawks.

Wednesday, though he’d been a Seahawk barely a few hours, Brown said that’s his hope, too.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” he said. “Like I said, I’ve had relationships with guys here before I got here and I told them just on the outside looking in how much I respected this place, and respected the locker room. It’s like a real, real brotherhood here, they have a lot of fun, win a lot of games, and on the outside looking in, I saw that and I loved it. To be here and be a part of it now, there’s no doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t want to be here the rest of my career.”