The Seahawks had an airplane ready to take receiver Tyler Lockett — and presumably any other player who might have bean cleared — to Los Angeles to play against the Rams on Tuesday.

But ultimately, none of the seven players from their 53-man roster on the COVID-19 reserve list was able to get the needed negative test to get cleared.

The seven players Seattle had to go without were: Lockett, who missed just the second game of his NFL career, dating to 2015; starting cornerback D.J. Reed; key rotational defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr.; running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer; starting tight tackle Brandon Shell; and defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

Lockett and Collins went on the list Thursday, and the team was most optimistic that the postponement of the game from Sunday to Tuesday would allow them to get cleared.

“There was definitely a level of hope,” said Seahawks general manager John Schneider during on the team’s pregame radio show, and noted that the plane was ready to go. “ … unfortunately he (Lockett) couldn’t pass today.”

All but Mone would not have been able to play if the game had been played as scheduled on Sunday afternoon. Mone went on the list Monday.

To make up for the loss of the seven players, the Seahawks activated four players off the practice squad: defensive tackle Myles Adams, running back Josh Johnson, safety Josh Jones and receiver Cody Thompson. All were on the 48-player active list for the game.

The Seahawks also announced that practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo had been added to the COVID-19 reserve list. That meant Seattle had 10 Seahawks on the list, seven of whom are on the 53-man roster and three on the practice squad.

The only other NFL game Lockett had missed was in 2016 because of a leg injury.

Without Lockett, Seattle relied more on rookie Dee Eskridge and second-year player Freddie Swain. Swain, though, saw his time limited after he came up hobbling following a punt return in the second quarter.

Without Reed, the Seahawks gave Bless Austin his first start at right cornerback, with Sidney Jones staying on the left side. Austin started 16 games for the Jets in 2019 and 2020 but had played only in a reserve role and on special teams for the Seahawks.

Austin briefly left the game due to injury in the second quarter and was replaced by John Reid. But he quickly returned.

The loss of Shell, who was also dealing with a shoulder injury and didn’t play last week, meant rookie Jake Curhan got his second consecutive start at right tackle.

And the loss of Collins and Homer left Seattle with three running backs available — Johnson, Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas. Johnson, a rookie undrafted free agent who has played in only one game this season (against Washington), had seen action only on special teams

Seattle did not activate veteran Adrian Peterson off the practice squad as he continues to deal with a sore back, also sitting out last week against Houston.

Mone, meanwhile, was also dealing with a knee injury and was not expected to play.

Adams saw his first career action in the first quarter helping fill the void of the loss of Mone.

The Rams, meanwhile, announced Tuesday they activated four players off the list: linebackers Von Miller, Travin Howard and Christian Rozeboom and running back Jake Funk.

That left the Rams with 16 players from their entire roster still on the COVID-19 list (some were practice-squad players or on injured reserve).

That list included three starters — right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller, the team’s leading tackler with 96, and tight end Tyler Higbee, the team’s third-leading receiver with 44.

Also on the list was Joe Notebook, leaving the Rams to start third-year player Bobby Evans at right tackle.

The Rams had as many as 29 players on the list last week, the main impetus for the NFL to delay the game.

Seahawks with just two inactive players

The Seahawks’ roster moves earlier in the day meant they had to make just two players inactive to get down to the game-day maximum of 48.

Those two were quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley. Eason has been active for just one game this season, against Jacksonville, but has not played.

The Rams had to make just four players inactive: backup QB Bryce Perkins and linebackers Chris Garrett, Terrell Lewis and Anthony Hines.

Notes

Schneider noted that with the change in schedule the Seahawks gave the players Saturday off so the coaches could begin preparing the game plan for Sunday’s home game against the Bears. The postponement of the Rams game means there are only four days between games for Seattle instead of the usual six. The Bears played Monday night against Minnesota and also will be on a shorter week.