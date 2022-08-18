What teams want most out of the NFL preseason is to emerge injury free.

That didn’t happen for the Seahawks on Thursday against the Chicago Bears as starting left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field with 14:05 to play in the second quarter with a right ankle injury. He was immediately listed by the team as out with no chance of returning, indicating a serious injury.

Lewis was hurt on a 2-yard run by DeeJay Dallas from the Bears’ 42 to the 40. Bears linebacker Caleb Johnson was also hurt on the play.

The injury immediately appeared bad as center Austin Blythe almost instantly called for the trainers, and teammates such as starters Jamal Adams and Rashaad Penny — each in uniform but not playing — came off the sidelines to take a knee around Lewis with trainers quickly placing an air cast on his right leg and carting him off the field.

In his third year out of LSU and a third-round pick in 2019, Lewis has been Seattle’s starting left guard throughout camp and has started 29 games his first two years in the NFL.

The injury came on Seattle’s third possession of the game, with the Seahawks keeping much of their first-team offensive line in to play with Geno Smith.

After the injury, the Seahawks moved Phil Haynes from the right side to the left and reinserted Gabe Jackson into the lineup at right guard.

And if Lewis’ injury is serious, that may be the way Seattle will have to go into the season with Haynes and Jackson as the starters.

Haynes, a fourth-year player out of Wake Forest, has been competing with Jackson for the right guard spot, and had entered the lineup at right guard on the series on which Lewis was hurt.

Haynes, who played well in two starts at the end of last season, was re-signed to a one-year deal worth $2.54 million in March.

“Phil can start,” Carroll said earlier this month. “He plays like a starter. He looks like a starter out there and he’s pushing Gabe, he really is. He’s our guy that’s swinging right and left side right now, and if he had to start for either guy, I would feel absolutely comfortable. He’s made great strides, he’s really physical, he moves well enough, he’s a smart kid, he really cares, and you can count on him. I feel like we got three starting guards right now that really, we could play and be fine with.”

Jackson, 31, was acquired from the Raiders in a trade on March 21 and started 16 games at right guard, with Lewis then moving to the left. Jackson had offseason knee surgery and has been limited in camp, which has given ample snaps to Haynes.

Another possible option for the Seahawks is to use Jake Curhan at right guard or as a backup on either side.

Curhan, in his second year out of Cal, started the game at right tackle, where he has been competing with rookie Abraham Lucas. But Curhan has been getting snaps at guard throughout camp and played substantially at guard in the preseason opener against the Steelers.

Seattle’s other listed backup guards are Greg Eiland, a second-year player who spent all of last season on the practice squad at tackle but has made the move inside this year, and undrafted rookie free agent Shamarious Gilmore out of Georgia State. However, Dakoda Shepley, listed as a center, has also been playing guard in camp. Kyle Fuller, Seattle’s backup center, can also play guard.

Joel Dublanko gets start at linebacker

Maybe the most surprising starter of the night was Joel Dublanko at one inside linebacker spot alongside Cody Barton in the middle. Barton played the middle with Jordyn Brooks again getting the night off. Brooks, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, was in uniform and went through warmups before the game but did not play.

Dublanko, a native of Aberdeen who played at Cincinnati, was signed 13 days ago after going through a tryout with the Seahawks in their search to fill depth at linebacker.

He has progressed rapidly up the depth chart, having made a team-high eight tackles in the preseason opener.

“He has made a good impression,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday before jokingly he noted that Dublanko is from Aberdeen and said “for the town of Aberdeen, you ought to show up. Be early. He’s going to be out there.”

That was indeed foreshadowing that Dublanko might start with the likes of Lakiem Williams and Iggy Iyiegbuniwe having battled injuries of late and former Raiders’ third-round pick Tanner Muse of Clemson appearing stalled on the depth chart.

Dublanko was signed by the Saints in May following their rookie minicamp but lasted just four days, waived on May 16. He returned to the Seattle area to train and said he had no idea what his football future held until the Seahawks called to offer the tryout. He signed the next day and the following day took part in the team’s mock game at Lumen Field.

“It feels unreal,” Dublanko said. “I just go out there and try to do my best every day.”

Dublanko played throughout the first half and had four tackles.

Other notes

— With Sidney Jones IV and Artie Burns each out, the Seahawks started Michael Jackson at left cornerback and rookie Tariq Woolen at right cornerback.

— With Penny not playing and rookie Ken Walker III out with a hernia injury, Travis Homer got the start at running back.

— Former O’Dea High star Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in June by the Orlando Magic, raised the 12th Man flag.

— Former WSU standout running back Rueben Mayes, who played the 1992 and 1993 seasons with Seattle, was honored as the Seahawks legend for the game.