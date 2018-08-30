Beastmode didn't play in Seattle's 30-19 defeat to Oakland, but he did make an impact on the game in his own small way.

If this has been a regular season game, it would have been a big deal that Marshawn Lynch was back at CenturyLink Field for the first time since he played his last game with the Seahawks in 2015.

Since it was the final preseason game it was not a big deal — Lynch doesn’t have an official carry in the preseason and he didn’t play in Seattle’s 30-19 defeat to Oakland on Thursday night.

But Lynch made his presence felt beforehand as he made the rounds of CenturyLink during early pregame warmups, stopping to chat to a few former Seahawks assistant coaches and staffers, and at one point stopping and putting a playful chokehold on general manager John Schneider.

But he hardly stopped there.

At one point he strolled down to where the Seahawks offense was warming up and grabbed a football and looked like he wanted to take Russell Wilson’s place and throw some passes to Seattle receivers. Lynch and Wilson then shared what appeared a warm embrace.

Lynch continued making rounds, stopping to talk to K.J. Wright for a while as well as coach Pete Carroll (insert your second-and-goal jokes here).

And while Lynch didn’t play, he still found a way to impact the game.

It was Lynch running on the field to celebrate following Oakland’s first touchdown that earned a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff.

Lynch is scheduled to have a real reunion with the Seahawks later this year when the two teams play on Oct. 14 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Fired offensive line coach Tom Cable and defensive end Bruce Irvin were other former Seahawks-turned Raiders also back on the sidelines.

At one point, Irvin took a ball Lynch had been carrying around and tossed it into the stands to a Seahawks fan wearing a Doug Baldwin jersey, who then gave it to a child.