The Hawks might have earned an A on defense had it not given up that final drive that put the Rams into position for a possible win.

LOS ANGELES — Here are some early grades on the Seahawks’ dramatic 16-10 win over the Rams on Sunday.

OFFENSE

It’s hard to fathom Seattle can keep winning with little from the running game.

But in a game in which its defense played stellar, the offense at least made the one big drive it needed, a 75-yard touchdown march late in the first half when the Rams were threatening to take control.

Seattle got little out of its running game with Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy combining for just 39 yards on 17 carries against a run defense that came into the game ranked 30th in the NFL.

And the Seahawks appeared to give up on the running game in the middle of the second quarter, relying on Russell Wilson to buy time with his feet and hit his receivers for short gains.

It worked just enough as Seattle had three scoring drives of 75, 46 and 43 yards in the middle of the game to account for 13 points.

Otherwise, it didn’t move more than 29 yards on any of its 10 drives.

Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE

For a while, this was bend-but-don’t-break defense at its best as Seattle held the Rams to just 10 points on five possessions inside the 20.

But at the end, it was simply break-the-Rams defense as Seattle forced turnovers on three of the Rams’ last four drives.

Earl Thomas was the obvious star with a forced fumble of Todd Gurley to stop an early touchdown and an interception late, Sheldon Richardson had an interception and a fumble recovery and Frank Clark the big strip sack to force another turnover. Seattle had five on the day.

Letting the Rams get close on the final drive, though, was a little hard to fathom, and Seattle had a little luck there to get the win.

Grade: B.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rams have often gotten the better of this department vs. Seattle the last few years.

But not on Sunday as the Rams fumbled two punts, losing one, and saw Greg Zuerlein miss his first field goal of the season after making his first 15.

And a punt downed at the 7 by Justin Coleman on the second-to-last series was also big.

Grade: A-minus.