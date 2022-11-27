It caught the Seahawks by surprise that Sunday’s game against the Raiders suddenly turned into one in which they needed every break they could get to win.

And in the last few minutes those breaks — when it came to a couple of calls from the officials, anyway — didn’t go their way. If either had, the Seahawks might well have won. Instead, neither did, and coach Pete Carroll was left to lament the impact that they had on his team’s 40-34 defeat.

The first critical call came with three minutes left and the Raiders facing a first-and-goal at the Seahawks’ 10.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs gained 3 yards and then he lost the ball with the Seahawks appearing to recover it.

Only, officials ruled that Jacobs’ forward progress had been stopped, which meant the play could not be reviewed.

“You can’t challenge a play when they have forward progress involved,” Carroll said later. “It means he got hit, they stopped the play, the ball came out. He fumbled the ball, all that kind of stuff. We saw that. They have to make the decision of how to do that. That’s the way they called it. There was no way we could challenge the play.”

The Raiders then scored two plays later to tie the game at 34.

On Seattle’s next possession, the Seahawks appeared to have a first down at their own 47 on a sliding catch by DK Metcalf of a Geno Smith pass to the sidelines.

Only, after a review, it was ruled incomplete, with officials saying Metcalf did not secure the ball before he went out of bounds.

Carroll said he was surprised the play was overturned after initially being ruled a catch.

“Both of the guys on the side, the refs on the side, they saw it as a clean catch,” Carroll said. “I didn’t see the replay. I understand they were talking about the ball got moved after he slid out of bounds. You got to survive the ground. That’s what they’re trying to determine there. They were clear it was a catch on the side, so they were surprised it got turned.”

And as Carroll noted, because the play occurred with under two minutes left, the review was initiated by officials instead of the Raiders having to throw a challenge flag.

“It’s a good point because, I mean, they were adamant about the catch that it probably never would have got to that [otherwise],” Carroll said. “So in that regard, yeah, we got bit on that one.”

Instead of a first down with 58 seconds remaining — more than enough time to move into winning field goal range — Seattle had a third-and-10. When Smith was sacked on the next play Seattle had to punt, and the game went to overtime.

Smith later said if he’d thrown a better pass there wouldn’t have been any issues with the play.

“It was close,” Smith said. “They called it incomplete. That was one play in a game of many plays. I could have gave him a better pass. Like I said, being a thumb pointer, those are the things that I can correct. Nobody’s perfect. You can watch across the league, every quarterback is going to make some mistakes. I just got to be better in some aspects and put it all on me. Put it on me. I’ll be better.”

Smith takes blame for turnovers

The Seahawks were also undone by two critical turnovers — an interception thrown by Smith in the second quarter and a fumble on an exchange between Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III in the fourth quarter.

On the interception, Smith targeted Tyler Lockett. Only, the pass went straight to linebacker Denzel Perryman when Lockett appeared to have stopped running.

Advertising

Said Carroll: “We made a mistake on the route. It didn’t look right. He probably shouldn’t have thrown the ball at all because we errored downfield in the route.”

Lockett said only, “There was a lot of miscommunication, but I’d rather let Pete talk about it.”

Smith, meanwhile, accepted whatever blame anyone wanted to give him, saying: “It’s an interception. Bad pass. Can’t happen.”

The Raiders then scored on a 30-yard Jacobs run on the next play to take a 21-13 lead.

The Seahawks then lost a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter when they fumbled away the ball on a botched exchange between Smith and Walker.

The Raiders recovered at their own 23 with the game tied at 27.

Smith took the blame for that play, too, saying, “That’s on me, my fault, 100%” and that he was trying to pull the ball back and keep it.

Said Walker: “It was a read option, so it was really the running back’s responsibility to handle the mesh point. That’s how we talk about it, so I’ll take the blame for that, too. I would say that it was my fault.”

The play ultimately didn’t hurt Seattle too much as the Seahawks stopped the Raiders on their next drive and drove again for the go-ahead touchdown.

Still, it seemed to encapsulate a day when a lot went wrong for the Seahawks.

“It’s really frustrating because the game was there to be won,” Carroll said.

Trickery bites Seahawks

The Raiders also got a touchdown in the second quarter when they caught the Seahawks off-guard with a flea-flicker pass from Derek Carr to Mack Hollins of 36 yards. On the play, Hollins initially blocked safety Ryan Neal and then broke off the line and ran past cornerback Michael Jackson across the field and into the open to catch the ball from Carr, who had initially handed it to Jacobs, who then tossed it back to Carr as Jacobs was being tackled.

Advertising

Carroll mostly cited the Raiders’ execution for the play working as well as it did.

“They did a really good job,” Carroll said. “Hollins comes down and cracks the safety, and the corner reacts to the crack. Then he releases. It was really well-executed. We had some push on the line of scrimmage, bringing some guys on that play. The execution by their end was better than ours. But it works out sometimes he doesn’t get the chance to show that block, so the corner would stay on him. It was really well done by them.”

Neal injures elbow

Seattle appeared to suffer only one injury when Neal left in the overtime period with an elbow issue. Neal was hurt helping to clog up things on a third-and-1 run by Jacobs from the Seattle 37. Shelby Harris was credited with the tackle and a one-yard loss that then led to the Raiders having Daniel Carlson try a 56-yard field goal, which was wide left.

Carroll said the extent of the injury wasn’t immediately clear.

“He’s got an injury to his elbow,” Carroll said. “Couldn’t tell us what it was at this point. We don’t know yet.”