RENTON — The conventional wisdom was that the Seahawks would use at least one of their first two picks in the first round to address some holes on the defensive front.

Instead, Seattle continued a somewhat surprising first round Thursday by taking Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20.

He became the first receiver taken and came 15 picks after Seattle selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon of Illinois at five.

Smith-Njigba will join a Seattle receiving corps led by Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf that has lacked a consistent third receiver for years.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Smith-Njigba wowed with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards in 2021 before playing just three games in 2022 because of a hamstring injury.

That he didn’t play much in 2022 had led to some questions about his draft stock. But his 2021 season when he played alongside New York Jets Garrett Wilson and Saints Chris Olave — each first-round picks in 2022 — and put up the best numbers apparently won over the Seahawks.

Advertising

His 2021 season included a record performance in the Rose Bowl against Utah when he had 15 receptions for 347 yards.

Smith-Njigba said the Seahawks didn’t need to worry about his injury-riddled 2022 season saying “I promise they won’t regret it” in a brief interview with the NFL Network following his selection.

Smith-Njigba becomes the first receiver taken in the first receiver taken by Seattle in the first round since Koren Robinson ninth overall in 2001.

The only other receiver Seattle has taken in the first round is Joey Galloway at eight in 1995. Galloway also played at Ohio State.

Smith-Njigba figures to see his most significant action first for Seattle as a slot receiver, where according to Pro Football Focus he ran 83% of his routes in his Ohio State career.

Seattle also has 2021 second-rounder Dee Eskridge on the roster as a contender for a No. 3 receiver role. But he has battled injuries in his Seattle career and has just 17 receptions in 20 games in two years.

Advertising

Seattle entered the draft with only three other receivers on its roster — second-year player Drake Young, a seventh-round pick in 2022, third-year player Cade Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent two years ago, and Cody Thompson, who also entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

The Seahawks have tried a variety of players to try to take over the third receiver role the last few years, and had hoped that the pick of Eskridge might stop that revolving door.

But with Eskridge dealing with injuries last season, Seattle mostly relied on veteran Marquise Goodwin, who had 27 receptions for 387 yards in 2022 as the fifth-leading overall receiver on the team behind Metcalf, Lockett and tight ends Noah Fans and Will Dissly, but who was also limited to 13 games due to injury. Goodwin then signed with Cleveland during free agency.

Wrote PFF in its scouting report of Smith-Njigba: “Smith-Njigba missed almost the entire fall with hamstring issues but was Ohio State’s leading receiver in 2021 as a sophomore. That year, he caught 95 passes for 1,595 yards and nine scores. He provides the uncoachable route-running ability and ball skills that will always have a role in the NFL.”

This story will be updated.