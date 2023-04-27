RENTON — So what are the Seahawks getting in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a receiver out of Ohio State taken Thursday with the 20th pick in the NFL Draft?

A player who promises he can do the most important thing at his position and will do it will enough to make the Seahawks glad they took him when they did.

“I promise they won’t regret it,” Smith-Njigba said during a brief interview with the NFL Network following his selection.

The pick might have raised a few eyebrows among those who figured Seattle would use at least one of its first two picks in the draft on a defensive linemen, especially after coach Pete Carroll said after the season that was the one area the team needed to address most in the off-season.

But Seattle instead found Smith-Njigba’s talents too enticing to pass up, making him both the first receiver taken in the draft, and only the third the Seahawks have taken in the first round.

And Smith-Njigba said there’s a simple reason why the Seahawks wanted him.

“I get open,” he said when asked what his best trait is as a receiver.

Smith-Njigba was taken 15 pick after the Seahawks pulled another mild surprise by taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at number five, and will join a Seattle receiving corps led by Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf that has lacked a consistent third receiver for years.

The 6-foot, 196-pound Smith-Njigba wowed with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards in 2021 before playing just three games in 2022 because of a hamstring injury.

That he didn’t play much in 2022 had led to some questions about his draft stock.

But his 2021 season when he played alongside New York Jets Garrett Wilson and Saints Chris Olave — each first-round picks in 2022 — and put up the best numbers apparently won over the Seahawks.

His 2021 season included a record performance in the Rose Bowl against Utah when he had 15 receptions for 347 yards.

The Seahawks had a lengthy meeting with Smith-Njigba when they attended the team’s Pro Day, where they also scouted QB C.J. Stroud.

Smith-Njigba attended the draft in Kansas City with family members and said he was starting to get a little antsy before Seattle called.

“It was awesome,” he said of his reaction when the pick was made. “I was in there sweating a little bit, but I knew that I talked to Seattle and really liked them, and they really liked me. It was really overwhelming, and I was just happy that my family was all here and got to witness it.”

Along with the injury issues of 2022 some draft analyst have also questioned his speed — he did not run the 40 at the NFL Combine though he did run a 4.48 at Pro Day.

“That’s about where I thought I was going to go,” he said. “Around 10 to 20, that’s what I was projecting.”

Smith-Njigba becomes the first receiver taken in the first receiver taken by Seattle in the first round since Koren Robinson ninth overall in 2001.

The only other receiver Seattle has taken in the first round is Joey Galloway at eight in 1995. Galloway also played at Ohio State.

Smith-Njigba figures to see his most significant action first for Seattle as a slot receiver, where according to Pro Football Focus he ran 83% of his routes in his Ohio State career.

“We definitely watched a lot of stuff in the slot,” he said of hw Seattle has indicated it might use him. “And it’s just having those options and just making the right reads. They think I am a smart enough football player to read the defense, react, and make them pay. Just being a weapon for them in the short game, long game, or whatever they need me to be.”

Seattle also has 2021 second-rounder Dee Eskridge on the roster as a contender for a No. 3 receiver role. But Eskridge has battled injuries in his Seattle career and has just 17 receptions in 20 games in two years.

Seattle entered the draft with only three other receivers on its roster — second-year player Drake Young, a seventh-round pick in 2022, third-year player Cade Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent two years ago, and Cody Thompson, who also entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

The Seahawks have tried a variety of players to try to take over the third receiver role the last few years, and had hoped that the pick of Eskridge might stop that revolving door.

But with Eskridge dealing with injuries last season, Seattle mostly relied on veteran Marquise Goodwin, who had 27 receptions for 387 yards in 2022 as the fifth-leading overall receiver on the team behind Metcalf, Lockett and tight ends Noah Fans and Will Dissly, but who was also limited to 13 games due to injury. Goodwin then signed with Cleveland during free agency.

Wrote PFF in its scouting report of Smith-Njigba: “Smith-Njigba missed almost the entire fall with hamstring issues but was Ohio State’s leading receiver in 2021 as a sophomore. That year, he caught 95 passes for 1,595 yards and nine scores. He provides the uncoachable route-running ability and ball skills that will always have a role in the NFL.”

But Smith-Njigba, who turned 21 on Feb. 14, also thinks there were some lessons to be learned from a mostly lost 2022 seasons.

“I got a different feel, a different view, literally, from the sidelines,” he said. “Just trying to pick up the game. It looked pretty slow out there in college my last year and unfortunately, I wasn’t able to play, but just being a leader and being in the rooms, being with guys and just trying to get back. I know I’ll be better for it.”

This story will be updated.