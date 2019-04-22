As rumors about the future of Frank Clark continue to swirl, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Monday the team will continue to listen to trade offers for the fifth-year defensive end.

Schneider also said during the team’s annual pre-draft press conference that it will be “very challenging’’ for the Seahawks to keep all three of Clark, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who can all be free agents following the 2019 season.

“Feasible,’’ Schneider said when asked if the Seahawks could re-sign all three to long-term deals. “Very challenging.’’

Since this is four days prior to the draft, a time when every word is parsed for meaning, it’s worth recalling that when Schneider was asked a similar question three weeks ago in an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle, and before the Seahawks re-signed quarterback Russell Wilson, he had seemed a little more optimistic about being able to retain the team’s key players.

Asked then about being able to keep Wilson, Wagner and Clark, Schneider said “it’s challenging because then you’ve got to compensate (by not paying as much) in other areas.”

But in that interview, he then he noted that many wondered back in the beginnings of the Legion of Boom days if the Seahawks would be able to keep that team together long enough to make a significant run, which he said the Seahawks did.

“We just continued to work our process and worked through it and worked out (then) and I see it happening the same way (now),” Schneider said April 1.

But since then, the Seahawks have re-signed Wilson to a deal that will pay him $35 million a year from 2020-23 while Clark’s price may have only gone up with Dallas’ re-signing of end DeMarcus Lawrence to a deal paying him $21 million a season, appearing to only complicate the challenge of keeping everyone.

Seattle placed a franchise tag on Clark in March that will pay him $17.1 million for the 2019 season. But he’d like a long-term deal and may want a contract similar to that of Lawrence.

Wagner, meanwhile may want $15-17 million a year or so to stay and keeping Reed might reach at least $10 million a year.

Schneider wouldn’t answer a question of whether there has been progress in contract talks with Clark.

But as he did last week, Schneider acknowledged the team will consider all options when it comes to Clark, including a trade.

“This time (of year), and the trade deadline, there’s some speculation about a lot of players,’’ Schneider said. “We’re involved in a lot of deals. We take a lot of pride in that. We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we weren’t listening to everybody. I get it, people need to speculate this time of year. … We take a lot of pride in having relationships through the league and understanding what’s going on as much as we possibly can.”

An ESPN report over the weekend stated the Seahawks would want a package that would include at least a first-round pick, and to many observers, that’s a return that may not be easy to get since any team dealing for Clark would also then have to sign him to a long-term deal.

Seattle could just decide to hang on to Clark and let him play out his contract and see what happens, similar to the team’s stance last season with Earl Thomas, who was also the subject of trade rumors heading into the 2018 season.

In an answer about the value of pass rushers, Carroll seemed to indicate the Seahawks are not eager to just give Clark away.

Carroll called pass rushers “the hardest, most unique player to find — big, fast, agile, athletic as he can be, to rush the passer. It’s why people reach so far to find those guys. They’re so rare. I don’t think it’s changed. You always need somebody to come off the edge and cause problems for the passing game.’’

But if the Seahawks value Clark, how much other teams also value him and are willing to give up for him now looms as the critical question with the draft set to begin Thursday.

Here are four other things we learned Monday:

THERE REMAINS NO ETA FOR THE RETURN OF RECEIVER DOUG BALDWIN

Carroll said receiver Doug Baldwin is at the VMAC working on his recovery from sports hernia surgery earlier this month, after having had surgeries earlier this offeason on his knee and shoulder.

But as both he and Schneider have done previously, Carroll sounded a cautionary tone on when to expect Baldwin to return, stating no clear timeline.

“Yeah he is (here),’’ Carroll said. “He’s working at it every day. He is here in the building and I didn’t see him today but he was here and he is working at it and making good progress. It’s a long haul.’’

The uncertainty over Baldwin’s future has led to speculation that the team could look to take a receiver in Thursday’s draft.

If they do — and how high — might tell a lot about the team’s expectations for Baldwin in 2019.

JODY ALLEN ‘VERY EXCITED’ ABOUT HER FIRST DRAFT

Carroll and Schneider revealed that after their Monday press conference they planned to meet with Jody Allen to brief her on the team’s draft plans.

Jody Allen is now the chair of the estate of her brother Paul, who died last October, which owns the Seahawks.

Schneider said Paul Allen tended to watch the first round of the draft in the team’s war room but then often didn’t attend later rounds.

He said he didn’t know what Jody Allen’s plans were other than that she is “very excited, very into it.’’

Many in the organization had not met Jody Allen when Paul Allen passed away, leaving some immediate uncertainty about her plans. But the team has since formalized its new ownership structure and stated that the team is not for sale and Jody Allen has been said to be actively involved in big decisions, such as the re-signing of Wilson.

SEAHAWKS AGAIN GOING WITH A PARED-DOWN DRAFT BOARD

A year ago, in the wake of a few drafts that yielded more mixed results than the memorable 2010-12 classes that provided the foundation of the Super Bowl teams, Schneider said the Seahawks had altered their draft process somewhat to cut down their list of draftable players to a more easily manageable number.

Schneider has said the team begins with 1,200 potential draftees, cuts that to about 300 and then gets to about 150 players by draft day that the team would feel comfortable selecting.

“Yeah, it’s helped,’’ Schneider said. “It’s made it much more clean. We kept adding more and more players (in previous years), it seemed like. What we’ve done is, we’ve done a better job categorizing what a Seahawk player looks like, and would you draft him or not? Not making any excuses for players. We’ve taken guys who are really free agents — we always focus on accentuating the positives in players. And so what we ended up doing is we took guys who were over on the free-agent board and putting them in the seventh round. We just kind of started accumulating in that way. We’ve pulled off of that.”

YEP, SEAHAWKS WILL LOOK TO TRADE DOWN, IF THEY CAN

The Seahawks enter the draft with just four picks, the fewest in the NFL, and what would be the fewest in team history if that’s all they end up using (five is the previous fewest, in 1994 and 1997 and Seattle has not had fewer than eight since Carroll and Schneider arrived in 2010).

But that’s a big “if’’ as the Seahawks have regularly traded down to acquire more picks in later rounds, and no one will be surprised if Seattle again figures out a way to add some draft capital.

“It’s not fun,’’ Schneider said of having just four picks, then noting that Seattle traded three over the last two seasons for Duane Brown (second), Brett Hundley (sixth) and Shalom Luani (seventh). “But we build our team all the way through the year. And that’s just part of the process. Not having the six and the seven stems from having a backup quarterbacks and a core special-teams player, and obviously the second-round pick is a Pro Bowl left tackle. It’s just part of the process. We’ll continue to do it when we go the 53-man (roster) this year.”

One thing that may help the Seahawks navigate this draft is the knowledge that Seattle could have as many as 11 picks in 2020 thanks to having all seven of its original picks at the moment plus likely getting four as compensation for free agents lost this spring.

Schneider acknowledged it was an emphasis during the free agent signing period this year to try to accumulate comp picks in 2020 if the Seahawks could. Seattle can use those picks to make trades this year.

“I think we were very disciplined in our (free agent signing) approach this year,’’ Schneider said. “I think it definitely helps, when you are talking about moving around the board. Yeah, it helps. It’s just another nugget out there for people.”

