Seahawks GM John Schneider said Friday the team will explore ways to acquire picks in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks cleared up one minor bit of intrigue Friday, confirming they have eight picks at the moment in the 2018 NFL Draft.

There had been some uncertainty whether Seattle had to give up a seventh-rounder to Kansas City for offensive lineman Isaiah Battle. But Seattle won’t, and will indeed have three picks in the seventh round.

That goes along with one in the first (18), one in the fourth (120) and then three each in the fifth and seventh.

Now the question of what to do with them.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said Friday at the NFL Combine that the changes in the coaching staff could impact how the team views prospects, particularly on the offensive line.

“Sure, because with (new offensive line coach) Mike (Solari) coming in, I worked with Mike in Kansas City before, you have to try to fit specific talents and personalities with that coach,” Schneider said. “Everybody has their own approach.”

But as Schneider then noted, Seattle’s bigger issue this year is potentially going 102 picks without making a selection due to not having selections in the second and third round because of the Sheldon Richardson and Duane Brown trades.

Schneider hinted that the Seahawks could again try to trade down to acquire more picks (Seattle has not used its own first-round pick since 2011).

“Right now we’re sitting here specifically without a two and a three, which is a really fun challenge for us,” Schneider said. “Like alright, how do we figure out how to compensate for those openings.

“But we got ourselves in this position because (rookie defensive lineman) Malik (McDowell) had his situation this past summer (injuries in an ATV accident), so we were really looking for a 3-technique so we added Sheldon. And then obviously we’d been trying to work on our offensive line ever since we’ve been here, and we had been working with Houston probably the day after George (Fant) went down with his ACL situation. So that was really something we really felt like we needed to do. We went into training camp thinking we were a damn good football team and didn’t see ourselves going 9-7, so we went for it. We always will. So it’s kind of a fun challenge now. We love it. Like, let’s go for it. How do we compensate for that?”

Just one of the many intrigues in what figures to be a busy two months for the Seahawks.

Schneider happy in Seattle

That Schneider grew up in the Green Bay area and then got his professional start with the Packers led to obvious speculation that he could be interested in returning when the team’s general manager job became open last January.

But the Seahawks put a quick kibosh on that, denying the Packers the right to talk to Schneider, who signed a five-year contract in 2016 paying him a reported $4 million a year.

Schneider, in his first comments on the situation Friday, said he was OK with staying with the Seahawks.

“I was born in De Pere, Wisconsin, you know?” he said. “I was raised right there. My wife and I and the boys, we love it in Seattle. We’ve created a high standard there and that’s the fun challenge of where we’re at right now. Personally, we love it. My oldest son is 16 now. Ben has autism. We’ve created Ben’s Fund to help families afford treatments for autism that can’t necessarily afford it. It’s a huge passion for us and the city, the Seattle area and the Northwest has really embraced everything that we want to do. So I understood everything that was going on. It’s natural, it’s fun to talk about. That stuff happens at the end of the year all the time. But we love where we’re at and we love what’s going on.”

They’d love to keep ’em all but know they won’t

Schneider repeated what he says every year at this time — sure, the Seahawks would love to keep as many of their free agents as they can. Seattle has 17 who will become unrestricted free agents on March 16, including tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, with Schneider confirming on Friday the team does not plan to put a franchise tag on Richardson.

“We want all these guys back,” Schneider said. “It’s just a constant puzzle. I know you guys are probably tired of hearing that. But it’s this constant puzzle. You’re trying to put stuff together all the time. It’s a big challenge. The cool thing we have going for us is that March 14 is when we kind of get back, we’re going to get back into the office, recalibrate after studying this whole weekend, listen to everything we’re listening to, sit down and make some sound decisions. Pete and I have a lot to discuss.”

Schneider said the team has met with agents for Richardson as well as a few other players — teams can re-sign their own free agents at any time.

Speaking specifically of Richardson, Schneider said: “We’d love to re-sign him. Specifically, you want me to talk about … ‘Well, we met with his guys last night and uh ….’ We actually did meet with his guys last night.”’