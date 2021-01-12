Just over a week after a report said the Detroit Lions and possibly other teams might pursue general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks on Tuesday announced a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Seattle through the 2027 NFL draft.

His current deal went through the 2022 draft.

Schneider has been with Seattle since January 2010, and with coach Pete Carroll has built the Seahawks into one of the NFL’s most consistent franchises, including a 12-win season this year and the NFC West Division title, the fifth since their arrival.

Carroll earlier this season signed a contract extension keeping him with Seattle through the 2025 season, when he will be 74 years old.

A report from the NFL Network on Jan. 3 stated the Lions were interested in pursuing Schneider, and that other teams might try as well, possibly able to lure him away by offering him total control, which he does not have with Seattle. Carroll, whose title is executive vice president of football operations and head coach, officially has final say. Schneider’s official title is executive vice president/general manager.

Terms of Schneider’s new contract were not immediately known. Salaries for coaches and GMs in the NFL are not usually announced and Seattle has not done so in the past. Pro Football Talk reported in the wake of the report connecting Schneider with Detroit that he “isn’t paid at the top of the GM market” and that he was prepared to become let his contract run out and become a free agent if he did not get a fair-market salary. So, the assumption would be that Schneider did, indeed, get that from Seattle to re-up for another five years.

In a statement, team chairperson Jody Allen said: “I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft. For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue.”

Schneider turns 50 on May 25 and the rumors of possible interest from other teams fed the idea that Schneider might want to run a team entirely on his own, including hiring a head coach.

Instead, his new deal means he will stay with the Seahawks through the end of Carroll’s current deal and one season and two drafts beyond, with the possibility he may still do that someday in Seattle.

Carroll’s deal was quietly agreed to last fall and then later officially confirmed by the team.

In the wake of the Detroit report, Schneider indicated during his weekly segment on the team’s radio pre-game show that he was not looking to leave, saying “we’re good” and that “Tracy (Schneider’s wife) and I love it here. Great team, great ownership, coach Carroll, the city as well, everything,”

On his radio show a day later when asked about the Detroit report. Carroll gave a strong endorsement of Schneider.

“I think (their relationship as coach and GM) been everything to our organization from the very first day that we started, this to me was the key relationship that would give us a chance to be successful,” Carroll said.

As Carroll has noted often, he did not have the same kind of relationship in previous head-coaching jobs with the Jets and New England.

“Having been in relationships where guys didn’t fit together as well as they could and kind of really enhance each other’s strengths I saw what happened, so this relationship to me was designed from the very get-go to be as powerful and supportive and successful and positive and forward-thinking and all of that as could be. And I don’t know, I think we’ve done pretty good together.”

The Detroit job remains open but there were never any reports Schneider actually interviewed for the job.

The Seahawks are 112-63-1 under Carroll and Schneider with the team having drafted 11 Pro Bowl players in that time and acquiring 13 others who were invited.

And the news reiterates that the Seahawks will continue to be stable at the top of their football operations department.

There were obvious questions about the future of the franchise when owner Paul Allen died in October of 2018. But Carroll signed a new contract near the end of that season, stating that he was reassured in conversations with Jody Allen — Paul Allen’s sister who took over as chair of the team — that she intended to keep the team and was committed to keeping it at the same level.

At that time, in Dec., 2018, Carroll signed a deal that kept him with the team through 2021. Schneider had signed a deal in 2016 that kept him with the Seahawks through the 2022 draft.

Now, with each having new deals, each is assured of being with the team longer than any current player — quarterback Russell Wilson’s current deals runs through the 2023 season (rookie contracts of players taken in 2020 also go through the 2023 season).

Carroll said Monday that he expected all of his coaching staff to be back, while also making clear that changes were not something he would discuss publicly until they were made.

Seattle’s staff already is assured of one chance as Carroll’s son, Brennan, has been hired as the offensive coordinator at the University of Arizona. He had been run game coordinator for Seattle. Dave Canales, the passing game coordinator, was also reported to have interviewed for Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator position.

Seattle could have some turnover in its scouting department, as well as Scott Fitterer, the team’s vice president of football operations, has interviewed for the vacant general manager position with the Carolina Panthers.