Just over a week after a report said other teams might pursue general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks on Tuesday announced a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Seattle through the 2027 NFL draft.

His current deal went through the 2022 draft.

Schneider has been with Seattle since January 2010, and with coach Pete Carroll they have built the Seahawks into one of the NFL’s most consistent franchises, including a 12-win season this year and the NFC West Division title, the fifth since their arrival.

Carroll earlier this season signed a contract extension keeping him with Seattle through the 2025 season, when he will be 74 years old.

A report from the NFL Network last week said the Detroit Lions, and possibly other teams, might try to lure Schneider away by offering him total control, which he does not have with Seattle. Carroll officially has final say.

Terms of Schneider’s new contract were not immediately announced.

In a statement, team chairperson Jody Allen said: “I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft. For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue.”

This story will be updated.