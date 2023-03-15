Wednesday at 1 p.m. marked the beginning of the NFL’s new league year.

And one thing that meant was a deadline for teams to give qualifying offers to restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

When the dust cleared, Seattle had given tenders to four.

As had been reported the day before, Seattle gave a right of first refusal tender to restricted free agent safety Ryan Neal that for now assures him a $2.6 million salary in 2023 if he signs the offer.

That is the lowest of the three tender amounts, and some had speculated Seattle might give him a second-round tender, which would have meant a salary of $4.3 million.

Neal can still negotiate with other teams, but the right of first refusal means Seattle can now match any other he might get. Indications are that the Seahawks will do what it takes to keep him.

Seattle can also work with Neal on a multiyear contract if it wants and likely would if Neal were to sign an offer sheet from another team.

Neal started 10 games last season in place of the injured Jamal Adams at strong safety, and Neal was regarded as a priority for the team to retain with Adams continuing to recover from a knee injury. Seattle also hopes to again use a lot of three-safety looks, in which Neal could play alongside Adams and Quandre Diggs if Adams is healthy.

Seattle also gave qualifying offers to three so-called ERFAs — cornerback Michael Jackson, defensive lineman Myles Adams and linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

Each gets a one-year deal with no opportunity to negotiate with other teams. Rhattigan and Jackson will get $940,000 and Adams $870,000.

Seattle did not give tenders to two other RFAs — linebacker Tanner Muse and receiver Penny Hart. And Seattle did not give qualifying offers to three other ERFAs — running backs Tony Jones Jr. and Godwin Igwebuike and receiver Cody Thompson.

All are now unrestricted free agents.

But that doesn’t mean their time with the Seahawks is over.

Seattle will likely try to re-sign Muse and Hart to contracts that are below the $2.6 million minimum RFA tender.

And Seattle might want to try to re-sign Jones, Igwebuike and Thompson to what are called “split” contracts that gives a player one salary if they stay on the active roster all year, but reduces if they end up injured and go on the injured reserve. Seattle has used that tactic before.

Those five join what are 21 other Seahawks who became unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.

Of that list, though, three have already agreed to contracts or signed with other teams — running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer with the Eagles and Bears, respectively, and linebacker Cody Barton with Washington.