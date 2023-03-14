Ryan Neal, who became one of Seattle’s most valuable defensive players in 2022 with his ability to play all over the secondary, has been given a right of first refusal tender to stay with the team for another season.

Neal is a restricted free agent, and Seattle had several options to keep him for another year, with a deadline of the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday looming.

A league source confirmed Seattle has given Neal the ROFR tender, which means he will get a one-year contract for a salary of $2.6 million, and the Seahawks have the right to match any other offer Neal might get on the free agent market. However, since Seattle didn’t put a first- or second-round tender on Neal — which would have meant a higher salary — the Seahawks could lose him for nothing if it were not to match an offer Neal gets. Some had projected Seattle to use a second-round tender on Neal, which would have paid him $4.3 million in 2023. But indications are Seattle will do what it takes to keep Neal.

Seattle could also still sign Neal to a multiyear contract.

For now, the tender goes on Seattle’s salary cap as the Seahawks continue to fill out their roster with both internal and external free agents.

Neal played last season on an exclusive rights free agent tender that paid him $1.035 million.

He responded by playing in 14 games in 2022, starting 10. He filled in as the starter at strong safety following a season-ending knee injury to Jamal Adams in the first game of the year.

Neal made a career-high 66 tackles to rank sixth on the team and was also named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team after earning their highest grade for any safety.

Retaining Neal was also vital for Seattle with Adams’ status for the beginning of the 2023 season still uncertain.

Adams had surgery for a quadriceps injury and is still in rehab mode. Coach Pete Carroll said at the combine that Adams “should be on schedule to get back” for the 2023 season but also noted it’s “a difficult recovery.”

Keeping Neal assures Seattle of having two players who have started substantially at safety even if Adams’ has any issues in returning, with free safety Quandre Diggs also under contract for 2023.

The Seahawks also have until Wednesday to give qualifying offers to their exclusive rights free agents. According to OvertheCap.com, Seattle has given offers to cornerback Michael Jackson, linebacker Jon Rhattigan and defense tackle Myles Adams. That means each gets a one-year contract for 2023 — Jackson and Rhattigan will get $940,000 and Adams $870,000.