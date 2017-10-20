Whether the Seahawks' new-look offensive line jells quickly will be a big key against the Giants Sunday.

Here are three things to watch when the Seahawks take on the Giants in New York Sunday in a game that will kick off at 1:25 p.m

CAN NO-LUKE NEW-LOOK OFFENSIVE LINE GET IT DONE?

Sunday’s game will be the first the Seahawks will play without left guard Luke Joeckel, who had knee surgery a week ago Thursday and is out an estimated 4-5 weeks, though with no guarantee it won’t be longer. Joeckel, signed to a one-year contract worth up to $8 million in the off-season, received a lot of credit for solidifying the left side of the line and particularly in helping bring along first-time starting left tackle Rees Odhiambo — he played every snap of Seattle’s first five games. But now the Seahawks will have to make do without him, with Mark Glowinski likely getting the start but coaches also saying to expect rookie Ethan Pocic, a second-round pick last spring out of LSU, to get his first career action on offense (he has played on special teams). Glowinski began the year as the starting guard but lost his job after two games to Oday Aboushi. But he started every game last season at left guard and Seattle will likely call on that experience first and then ease in Pocic, and then from there it could be whoever is playing best stays on the field. The change means Seattle will start its third different offensive line combination in six games this season.

WHEN ELI’S COMING, SEATTLE’S OFTEN INTERCEPTING

Eli Manning on the field has often been a good thing for the Seahawks, particularly in the Legion of Boom era. Manning has thrown three or more interceptions 22 times in 207 career games — three of those have come against the Seahawks and two in the three games the two teams have played since 2011. That includes a career-high-tying five in a 23-0 Seattle win at MetLife in 2013 — Manning has thrown five just one other time. In fact, Manning has thrown 13 picks in seven career games against the Seahawks. He’s thrown more only against the NFC East teams he plays twice every year and the Vikings (15 in nine games). The tricky thing is that Manning may not throw much in this game with the Giants emphasizing their running attack in the wake of injuries to star receivers Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall, each placed last week in Injured Reserve. With those two out (as well as Sterling Shepard, who is expected back this week) Manning threw just 19 times last Sunday against Denver — tying the fifth-fewest attempts of his career — completing 11 for just 128 yards with New York instead rushing 32 times for 148 yards as the Giants pulled off a 23-10 upset for their first win of the season. But such a run-oriented gameplan won’t catch Seattle off-guard the way it appeared to do with Denver, meaning Manning is likely to have to throw it a little bit more. The LOB will be waiting.

MAKE THE RED ZONE NOT THE DEAD ZONE

This is a matchup of two teams that offensively have been relatively feeble when inside the red zone on offense but pretty stingy on defense. Seattle, in fact, is a complete study in contrasts, leading the NFL in red zone defense allowing opponents to score just three touchdowns on 13 possessions inside the 20 while ranking tied for 30th on offense, scoring touchdowns on just six of 14 possessions. The Giants, meanwhile, are 10th on defense allowing TDs on 10 of 21 opponent possessions inside the red zone and 17th on offense scoring just touchdowns just seven of 14 times. Undoubtedly the biggest reason for Seattle’s lack of red zone success is a shaky rushing attack — the Seahawks have just two rushing touchdowns this season. The Giants are no better, also having scored just two rushing TDs this season having played one more game than Seattle. This game may be as simple as whichever team runs better will win.