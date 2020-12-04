Bob Condotta (9-2)

Seahawks 27, Giants 10. If Giants quarterback Daniel Jones were healthy, a case could be made that this might be a little scary for Seattle, if for no other reason than his ability to run. The Giants defense is good enough to make life somewhat difficult for the Seahawks. But with McCoy likely at QB for the Giants, the rapidly improving Seattle defense should be able to contain Gallman and the run and force New York to throw. Though that’s been problematic for Seattle much of the year, McCoy isn’t at the level of the QBs who have hurt the Seahawks this season, and the Giants’ best deep threat, Darius Slayton, is battling a hamstring injury.

Adam Jude (8-3)

Seahawks 26, Giants 10. The most intriguing matchup here is a Giants defense that ranks fifth against the run vs. a Seahawks offense that Pete Carroll would like to see run more often. How stubborn will the Seahawks be with the run game? And can Russell Wilson get loose with (presumably) fewer chances?

Larry Stone (7-4)

Seahawks 30, Giants 17. The Giants are the third-lowest scoring team in the NFL, and they’ll likely face the Seahawks with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback instead of starter Daniel Jones. In other words, another golden opportunity for the Seahawks defense to continue its upward trend. This should be a fairly comfortable victory, but the Seahawks have a way of making it closer than it needs to be.

Matt Calkins (9-2)

Seahawks 28, Giants 17. A backup quarterback for New York, a surging pass rush for the Seahawks, a Seattle team that’s finally starting to look healthy — it all points to a double-digit win. The Giants defense has shown glimpses of greatness this year, but it won’t be enough to slow a Seahawks team that has rediscovered its offensive identity. Seattle will go to 9-3.

