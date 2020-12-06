Seattle Seahawks (8-3)
vs. New York Giants (4-7)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Seahawks inactives: Cedric Ogbuehi is out, but Carlos Dunlap is active
Seattle’s five inactives for Sunday’s game included one mild surprise -- offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.
However, not listed as among those out was defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who was listed as questionable with a foot injury. Dunalp, though, is active for the game and will play.
Ogbuehi appeared slated to start at right tackle for Brandon Shell, who was also inactive for the second straight week with a sprained ankle.
But Ogbuehi suffered a calf injury Friday and was added to the game status report on Saturday as questionable, and then declared out before Sunday’s game.
The other inactives, needed to get down to the gameday max of 48, were running back Travis Homer, offensive lineman Phil Haynes and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.
With both Shell and Ogbuehi out, the Seahawks appear set to go with Jamarco Jones at right tackle. The 2018 fifth-round pick out of Ohio State has four career starts at guard and tackle, including a stat at right guard against Arizona on Nov. 19.
Can Seahawks use another Giant win to spur a run to the Super Bowl?
At first glance, the series between the Seahawks and the New York Giants might not seem to have yielded too many games of significance.
The two teams have played 18 times in the Seahawks’ 45 years, with 11 of the games decided by 10 points or more.
But as they get set to meet again Sunday at Lumen Field (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. on Fox), here’s something to consider: In each of Seattle’s three Super Bowl seasons, a late-season game against the Giants not only delivered the Seahawks a much-needed win that helped secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs, but also some indelible moments.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Giants on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
There are NFL games that are must-win because of the stakes involved — playoff games or those with postseason berths on the line.
And then there are those that are must-win because they simply shouldn’t be lost. One team is obviously far superior, and a defeat simply is something that shouldn’t occur.
Though the NFL is the ultimate “anything can happen” endeavor, the Seahawks’ next two games fall into the latter category — a loss would feel unacceptable.
