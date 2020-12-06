By

Seattle Seahawks (8-3)
vs. New York Giants (4-7)

1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Can Seahawks use another Giant win to spur a run to the Super Bowl?

At first glance, the series between the Seahawks and the New York Giants might not seem to have yielded too many games of significance.

The two teams have played 18 times in the Seahawks’ 45 years, with 11 of the games decided by 10 points or more.

But as they get set to meet again Sunday at Lumen Field (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. on Fox), here’s something to consider: In each of Seattle’s three Super Bowl seasons, a late-season game against the Giants not only delivered the Seahawks a much-needed win that helped secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs, but also some indelible moments.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Giants on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction

There are NFL games that are must-win because of the stakes involved — playoff games or those with postseason berths on the line.

And then there are those that are must-win because they simply shouldn’t be lost. One team is obviously far superior, and a defeat simply is something that shouldn’t occur.

Though the NFL is the ultimate “anything can happen” endeavor, the Seahawks’ next two games fall into the latter category — a loss would feel unacceptable.

Here are the keys to the game.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

