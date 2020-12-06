Seattle Seahawks (8-3)
vs. New York Giants (4-7)
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Can Seahawks use another Giant win to spur a run to the Super Bowl?
At first glance, the series between the Seahawks and the New York Giants might not seem to have yielded too many games of significance.
The two teams have played 18 times in the Seahawks’ 45 years, with 11 of the games decided by 10 points or more.
But as they get set to meet again Sunday at Lumen Field (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. on Fox), here’s something to consider: In each of Seattle’s three Super Bowl seasons, a late-season game against the Giants not only delivered the Seahawks a much-needed win that helped secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs, but also some indelible moments.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Giants on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
There are NFL games that are must-win because of the stakes involved — playoff games or those with postseason berths on the line.
And then there are those that are must-win because they simply shouldn’t be lost. One team is obviously far superior, and a defeat simply is something that shouldn’t occur.
Though the NFL is the ultimate “anything can happen” endeavor, the Seahawks’ next two games fall into the latter category — a loss would feel unacceptable.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW suspended basketball player Nahziah Carter after upholding sexual assault allegations
- Former Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka announces retirement at age 35
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-Stanford
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW's 31-26 loss to Stanford
- UW Huskies fail to complete another second-half comeback in 31-26 loss to Stanford
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.