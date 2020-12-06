By

Final: Giants 17, Seahawks 12

1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Seahawks-Giants

Final: Giants 17, Seahawks 12

Seahawks getting the ball back

Seahawks cut into Giants' lead with TD

Uptempo Seahawks driving

New right tackle for Seahawks

Seahawks defense holds, but Giants tack on FG

Russell Wilson throws INT off tipped pass

Ryan Neal questionable to return

Seahawks force Giants punt

Adam Jude's third-quarter observations

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fumbles the snap and the Giants recover in the second quarter Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fumbles the snap and the Giants recover in the second quarter Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

Three impressions through three quarters in Seahawks-Giants, via Adam Jude:

More Metcalf

Fourth quarter goals, summed up nicely: Throw it to DK. Throw it to DK. Throw it to DK.

Stop the run

Seattle’s run defense is baffling. The Giants scored two touchdowns — the game’s only touchdowns — on the ground in the third quarter, and you’d think the only thing the Seahawks would have to seriously worry about in this matchup is New York’s ground game. They have Colt McCoy at QB today. Colt McCoy. Seattle has no chance at a comeback if they can’t slow down the Giants’ rushing attack in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-down follies

The Seahawks are so confused on fourth down. Whatever they’re doing, it isn’t working. Pete Carroll should have gone for it on fourth-and-6 from the New York 37-yard line, instead of punting. And the QB rollout — to the left — on the fourth-and-inches call in the third quarter never had a chance. The Seahawks seem to be making fourth-down decisions unnecessarily difficult on themselves, and that’s part of the reason they’re trailing here heading into the fourth quarter.

—Adam Jude
Seahawks punting again

End of third: Giants 14, Seahawks 5

Giants score another touchdown

Seahawks fail on fourth-down conversion

That DK stiff arm...

Giants take the lead on rushing touchdown

Wayne Gallman rips off 60-yard run

Bob Condotta's halftime observations

The Seahawks defense stops Giants running back Wayne Gallman in the red zone Sunday at Lumen Field. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
The Seahawks defense stops Giants running back Wayne Gallman in the red zone Sunday at Lumen Field. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Three impressions from the first half of Seahawks-Giants, via Bob Condotta:

Worst offensive half of season for Seahawks

The Seahawks came into the game averaging 14.6 points in the first half this season.

But they have just three offensive points against the Giants in what has to rank as the worst offensive half of the season for Seattle.

The Seahawks are averaging just 4.9 yards per play, which would be the second-lowest for a game this season (which includes the 19 meaningless yards on the final play), with Russell Wilson averaging just 5.4 yards passing -- his season average is 8.2.

Ominously, this comes on the heels of Seattle getting just 23 points and 4.8 yards per play against the Eagles on Monday night.

Maybe not totally time yet worry about the offense, but if this continues for another half it will be.

Seahawks' six-defensive-back look paying off

Seattle got two big plays early on defense using a dime defense, or six defensive backs, each time on a third down bringing in Ryan Neal as the sixth DB and each time then blitzing Jamal Adams.

On the first, Neal helped force an interception when he jarred the ball from tight end Evan Engram, allowing Quandre Diggs to get the pick.

On the next, Adams poured through quickly to sack McCoy to stop another Giants drive.

That gave Adams 7½ sacks for the season, a career high, and increased what was already his team high.

Chris Carson indeed getting more work

Pete Carroll said Friday that he expected Chris Carson to get more than the eight carries and 10 overall touches he had against the Eagles in what was his first game in more than a month.

That has happened as Carson has seven carries for 45 yards in the first half, about the most consistent part of Seattle’s offense so far.

Carlos Hyde played the second series of the game, a quick three-and-out (though is there ever really any other kind?) but otherwise was used mostly as the third-down/two-minute back with getting the bulk of the work.

—Bob Condotta

Halftime: Seahawks 5, Giants 0

Seahawks block punt for safety

Seahawks getting ball back

oh hi, DK

Seahawks force three-and-out following fumble, successful challenge

Seahawks fumble the snap, Giants recover

Jamal Adams logs another sack

Seahawks elect to punt

Adam Jude's first-quarter observations

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers knocks the ball down in front of Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister, forcing Seattle to settle for a field goal in the first quarter Sunday at Lumen Field. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Giants safety Jabrill Peppers knocks the ball down in front of Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister, forcing Seattle to settle for a field goal in the first quarter Sunday at Lumen Field. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Three impressions from the first quarter of Seahawks-Giants:

Lockett's injury scare

Scary moment for the Seahawks when Tyler Lockett was injured early in the second drive. Lockett took an awkward hit to the back of the head on a tackle from Giants linebacker Devante Downs, the Mountlake Terrace High School product. Some good news late in the quarter: Lockett was checked by trainers in the sideline medical tent and has been cleared to return.

Feed DK

Give it to DK. That’s it: Give the ball to DK Metcalf. The star receiver has zero targets through the first quarter, and the Seahawks missed a big opportunity on their first drive to target him in the red zone. After three straight incompletions, Seattle had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Defense starts strong

Seattle’s defense forced a big turnover in the red zone to stop a promising drive for the Giants late in the first quarter. Quandre Diggs picked off the tipped pass inside the 10 and returned it 32 yards. It’s his fourth interception of the season, a team high and a new career high for him. Credit defensive back Ryan Neal for breaking up the pass intended for tight end Evan Engram.

—Adam Jude
End of first: Seahawks 3, Giants 0

Update: Tyler Lockett good to go

Quandre Diggs intercepts Colt McCoy on tipped pass in red zone

Tyler Lockett evaluated for concussion, questionable to return

Tyler Lockett hurt after catch

Giants go three-and-out

Seahawks settle for field goal on promising opening drive

Chris Carson getting work early

Game on: Seahawks start with possession

Seahawks inactives: Cedric Ogbuehi is out, but Carlos Dunlap is active

Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap celebrates a sack on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first half of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field in Seattle on Nov. 19, 2020. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap celebrates a sack on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first half of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field in Seattle on Nov. 19, 2020. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

Seattle’s five inactives for Sunday’s game included one mild surprise -- offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.

However, not listed as among those out was defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who was listed as questionable with a foot injury. Dunalp, though, is active for the game and will play.

Ogbuehi appeared slated to start at right tackle for Brandon Shell, who was also inactive for the second straight week with a sprained ankle.

But Ogbuehi suffered a calf injury Friday and was added to the game status report on Saturday as questionable, and then declared out before Sunday’s game.

The other inactives, needed to get down to the gameday max of 48, were running back Travis Homer, offensive lineman Phil Haynes and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.

With both Shell and Ogbuehi out, the Seahawks appear set to go with Jamarco Jones at right tackle. The 2018 fifth-round pick out of Ohio State has four career starts at guard and tackle, including a stat at right guard against Arizona on Nov. 19.

—Bob Condotta

Can Seahawks use another Giant win to spur a run to the Super Bowl?

At first glance, the series between the Seahawks and the New York Giants might not seem to have yielded too many games of significance.

The two teams have played 18 times in the Seahawks’ 45 years, with 11 of the games decided by 10 points or more.

But as they get set to meet again Sunday at Lumen Field (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. on Fox), here’s something to consider: In each of Seattle’s three Super Bowl seasons, a late-season game against the Giants not only delivered the Seahawks a much-needed win that helped secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs, but also some indelible moments.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta

What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Giants on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction

There are NFL games that are must-win because of the stakes involved — playoff games or those with postseason berths on the line.

And then there are those that are must-win because they simply shouldn’t be lost. One team is obviously far superior, and a defeat simply is something that shouldn’t occur.

Though the NFL is the ultimate “anything can happen” endeavor, the Seahawks’ next two games fall into the latter category — a loss would feel unacceptable.

Here are the keys to the game.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

