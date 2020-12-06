Final: Giants 17, Seahawks 12
1:05 p.m. | Lumen Field| Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Adam Jude's third-quarter observations
Three impressions through three quarters in Seahawks-Giants, via Adam Jude:
More Metcalf
Fourth quarter goals, summed up nicely: Throw it to DK. Throw it to DK. Throw it to DK.
Stop the run
Seattle’s run defense is baffling. The Giants scored two touchdowns — the game’s only touchdowns — on the ground in the third quarter, and you’d think the only thing the Seahawks would have to seriously worry about in this matchup is New York’s ground game. They have Colt McCoy at QB today. Colt McCoy. Seattle has no chance at a comeback if they can’t slow down the Giants’ rushing attack in the fourth quarter.
Fourth-down follies
The Seahawks are so confused on fourth down. Whatever they’re doing, it isn’t working. Pete Carroll should have gone for it on fourth-and-6 from the New York 37-yard line, instead of punting. And the QB rollout — to the left — on the fourth-and-inches call in the third quarter never had a chance. The Seahawks seem to be making fourth-down decisions unnecessarily difficult on themselves, and that’s part of the reason they’re trailing here heading into the fourth quarter.
Bob Condotta's halftime observations
Three impressions from the first half of Seahawks-Giants, via Bob Condotta:
Worst offensive half of season for Seahawks
The Seahawks came into the game averaging 14.6 points in the first half this season.
But they have just three offensive points against the Giants in what has to rank as the worst offensive half of the season for Seattle.
The Seahawks are averaging just 4.9 yards per play, which would be the second-lowest for a game this season (which includes the 19 meaningless yards on the final play), with Russell Wilson averaging just 5.4 yards passing -- his season average is 8.2.
Ominously, this comes on the heels of Seattle getting just 23 points and 4.8 yards per play against the Eagles on Monday night.
Maybe not totally time yet worry about the offense, but if this continues for another half it will be.
Seahawks' six-defensive-back look paying off
Seattle got two big plays early on defense using a dime defense, or six defensive backs, each time on a third down bringing in Ryan Neal as the sixth DB and each time then blitzing Jamal Adams.
On the first, Neal helped force an interception when he jarred the ball from tight end Evan Engram, allowing Quandre Diggs to get the pick.
On the next, Adams poured through quickly to sack McCoy to stop another Giants drive.
That gave Adams 7½ sacks for the season, a career high, and increased what was already his team high.
Chris Carson indeed getting more work
Pete Carroll said Friday that he expected Chris Carson to get more than the eight carries and 10 overall touches he had against the Eagles in what was his first game in more than a month.
That has happened as Carson has seven carries for 45 yards in the first half, about the most consistent part of Seattle’s offense so far.
Carlos Hyde played the second series of the game, a quick three-and-out (though is there ever really any other kind?) but otherwise was used mostly as the third-down/two-minute back with getting the bulk of the work.
Adam Jude's first-quarter observations
Three impressions from the first quarter of Seahawks-Giants:
Lockett's injury scare
Scary moment for the Seahawks when Tyler Lockett was injured early in the second drive. Lockett took an awkward hit to the back of the head on a tackle from Giants linebacker Devante Downs, the Mountlake Terrace High School product. Some good news late in the quarter: Lockett was checked by trainers in the sideline medical tent and has been cleared to return.
Feed DK
Give it to DK. That’s it: Give the ball to DK Metcalf. The star receiver has zero targets through the first quarter, and the Seahawks missed a big opportunity on their first drive to target him in the red zone. After three straight incompletions, Seattle had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Defense starts strong
Seattle’s defense forced a big turnover in the red zone to stop a promising drive for the Giants late in the first quarter. Quandre Diggs picked off the tipped pass inside the 10 and returned it 32 yards. It’s his fourth interception of the season, a team high and a new career high for him. Credit defensive back Ryan Neal for breaking up the pass intended for tight end Evan Engram.
Tyler Lockett evaluated for concussion, questionable to return
Tyler Lockett being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Tyler Lockett hurt after catch
Tyler Lockett still down after second down completion.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Tyler Lockett down after an awkward hit to the head on tackle from @MTHSports product Devante Downs.— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 6, 2020
Giants go three-and-out
Giants 3 and out despite penalty on Jarran Reed that gave them 5 yards.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Saints hang on, so NO will stay a game ahead of the rest of the NFC at 10-2.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Seahawks settle for field goal on promising opening drive
Promising start for Seahawks, but they have to settle for a field goal. No targets/touches for DK Metcalf or Chris Carson in the red zone. Missed opportunity.— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 6, 2020
Seahawks settle for a field goal after a solid opening drive.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 6, 2020
🏈 Jason Myers from 31 yards
📍 9 plays, 57 yards
⏰ 3:10
1Q | Seahawks 3, Giants 0https://t.co/UOvZUoBSf6
27 straight field goals for Jason Myers as he hits 31-yarder to put Seattle up 3-0 following opening drive.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Seahawks get to 13 and then three straight passes go incomplete. Field goal upcoming.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Chris Carson getting work early
Carroll said Chris Carson would get more work this week and he has 2 touches already.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Game on: Seahawks start with possession
Jamarco Jones indeed getting the start at RT.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Falcons really trying to do the Seahawks a favor, down 21-16 to Saints but driving with under 2 minutes left.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Giants win toss, defer. Seahawks will get ball first.— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2020
Seahawks inactives: Cedric Ogbuehi is out, but Carlos Dunlap is active
Seattle’s five inactives for Sunday’s game included one mild surprise -- offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.
However, not listed as among those out was defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who was listed as questionable with a foot injury. Dunalp, though, is active for the game and will play.
Ogbuehi appeared slated to start at right tackle for Brandon Shell, who was also inactive for the second straight week with a sprained ankle.
But Ogbuehi suffered a calf injury Friday and was added to the game status report on Saturday as questionable, and then declared out before Sunday’s game.
The other inactives, needed to get down to the gameday max of 48, were running back Travis Homer, offensive lineman Phil Haynes and defensive end Jonathan Bullard.
With both Shell and Ogbuehi out, the Seahawks appear set to go with Jamarco Jones at right tackle. The 2018 fifth-round pick out of Ohio State has four career starts at guard and tackle, including a stat at right guard against Arizona on Nov. 19.
Can Seahawks use another Giant win to spur a run to the Super Bowl?
At first glance, the series between the Seahawks and the New York Giants might not seem to have yielded too many games of significance.
The two teams have played 18 times in the Seahawks’ 45 years, with 11 of the games decided by 10 points or more.
But as they get set to meet again Sunday at Lumen Field (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. on Fox), here’s something to consider: In each of Seattle’s three Super Bowl seasons, a late-season game against the Giants not only delivered the Seahawks a much-needed win that helped secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the playoffs, but also some indelible moments.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Giants on Sunday — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
There are NFL games that are must-win because of the stakes involved — playoff games or those with postseason berths on the line.
And then there are those that are must-win because they simply shouldn’t be lost. One team is obviously far superior, and a defeat simply is something that shouldn’t occur.
Though the NFL is the ultimate “anything can happen” endeavor, the Seahawks’ next two games fall into the latter category — a loss would feel unacceptable.
