1Q | Seahawks 0, Giants 0
5:15 p.m. | MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: ABC, ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: ESPN+
Seahawks go three-and-out on weird first drive, can't recover muffed punt
The drive: 3 plays, -7 yards, 1:31.
The story: Weird game so far! After Kenneth Walker III's overturned touchdown run, the Seahawks proceeded to go three-and-out, including a Geno Smith sack on third down. Giants returner Eric Gray horribly muffed the ensuing punt, but New York recovered.
Next possession: Giants start at own 33.
Time left: 7:14 in 1Q.
Seahawks stuff Daniel Jones on QB sneak on fourth-and-1
The drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 6:15.
The story: The Seahawks stuffed Daniel Jones on a QB sneak on fourth-and-1 at Seattle's 27, but the story of this drive was Jamal Adams' intensely felt presence ... and then quick exit after what looked like it might have been a concussion on a knee to his helmet.
Next possession: Seahawks start at own 27.
Time left: 8:45 left in 1Q.
Three cornerbacks headline Seahawks' inactives vs. Giants
The Seahawks' inactives for Monday night’s game against the Giants included three cornerbacks who had already been either declared out or doubtful: Artie Burns, Tre Brown and Coby Bryant.
Burns was declared out on Saturday with a hamstring injury suffered during practice and Brown with a concussion suffered against Carolina eight days ago. Bryant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury after being declared doubtful on Saturday.
Because all three were declared inactive, the Seahawks elevated rookie Lance Boykin off the practice squad to add depth at corner
Also inactive were fullback Nick Bellore, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, offensive tackle Charles Cross and guard Ben Brown.
That left Seattle with 48 players on its active roster for Monday’s game.
Bellore was declared inactive after the team announced he was heading back to Seattle to attend the birth of his child.
Cross being inactive meant third-year player Stone Forsythe again will start at left tackle with Jake Curhan on the right side.
Boykin is an undrafted rookie free agent from Coastal Carolina who had not played in an NFL game before Monday night.
He gave Seattle five cornerbacks active for the game, the others being Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen — expected to start at left and right cornerback — as well as Michael Jackson and rookie Kyu Blu Kelly.
Seattle also elevated receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad.
Thompson was waived last week and then re-signed to the practice squad so that Seattle could sign linebacker Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad.
Thompson played in each of the first three games, primarily on special teams.
Thompson’s elevation gave Seattle five receivers active for the game, along with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.
Seahawks head to New York to show again they’re kings of Monday night
From the first time the Seahawks played on a Monday night they proved more than ready for prime time.
Their first Monday night game, at Atlanta in 1979, turned into one of the more memorable contests of the team’s early years.
The 31-28 win featured a fake punt and a fake field goal for a first down (the latter famously caught by kicker Efren Herrera for 20 yards), compelling announcer Howard Cosell to bellow, “This is the kind of play pro football needs.’’
Since then, the Seahawks have been not only a fixture on Monday night, but also the most successful team in the history of the television franchise.
They are 28-12 all-time on Monday night, a 70% winning percentage that is the best in the NFL — a record they will get a chance to improve on Monday night playing at MetLife Stadium against the Giants. Kickoff is 5:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC.
Coach Pete Carroll only helped perpetuate that prime-time success as the Seahawks are 33-14-1 in prime-time games since he arrived in 2010, also the best in the NFL in that time.
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Giants in Week 4
So, it’s not true that every time the Seahawks have beaten the New York Giants they have gone to the Super Bowl. Seattle has 10 wins against the Giants in its 48-year history.
But it is true that every time the Seahawks have gone to the Super Bowl, they have beaten the Giants along the way — in 2005 in the famous 11-false start 24-21 overtime win at Lumen Field; in 2013 at MetLife when Seattle picked off Eli Manning five times in shutting out New York 23-0, a game that made it pretty apparent the Seahawks would have a really good shot of returning to that stadium for the Super Bowl a couple months later; and in 2014 when the Seahawks set what remains a record for rushing yards in a game (350) in a 38-17 win over the Giants in Seattle.
You can even take it a step further that every time Seattle has reached the conference championship game they have beaten the Giants — the three seasons mentioned above as well as 1983 when a late-season 17-12 win over the Giants in New York proved key to the Seahawks getting to the playoffs for the first time and then eventually landing in the conference title game.
Geno Smith returns to New York with Seahawks: ‘It’s just another football game’
New York will always serve as a significant part of Geno Smith’s NFL journey.
With every day he spends as the starting quarterback in Seattle it becomes a part of his story that recedes further into the rearview mirror.
Maybe that’s why when Smith met the media this week he did all he could to insist that Monday night’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — the field where he spent the first five seasons of his career — is all about the present and not the past.
“Excited to go on the road,’’ he said when asked if he was excited to make his first return to MetLife since his final season with the Giants in 2017. “Another opportunity for us as a team. Monday night game, prime-time game, can’t wait. Just another opportunity for us to go out there and prove ourselves against another good defense.”
Any emphasis on anything else, Smith said, is coming solely from the outside.
“The media makes things more than what they are,’’ Smith said. “But it’s just another football game. For me, it’s another opportunity to go out there and again prove myself. No matter who it is or where it is, it’s about executing on the field. Once the game is played, none of that outside noise ever matters. I’m just focused on doing my job, which is being the quarterback of this team and letting the writers write the stories.”
