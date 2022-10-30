By

    Receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are both active for the Seahawks Sunday for their showdown against the 6-1 New York Giants.

    Each was listed as questionable on Friday with Metcalf dealing with a knee injury suffered last Sunday and Lockett nursing hamstring and oblique injuries.

    But Seattle’s list of inactive players did not include either one, so each will play.

    Seattle’s list of inactives is: WR Penny Hart, CB Sidney Jones IV, S Teez Tabor, FB/LB Nick Bellore, OL Jake Curhan, DT Myles Adams and RB Tony Jones Jr.

    Bellore (concussion) had already been ruled out and Hart (hamstring) was doubtful. Jones was questionable with a groin injury.

    The others are all healthy scratches.

    Notable among the active players aside from Lockett and Metcalf are guards Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) and Phil Haynes (concussion), who had each been listed as questionable due to injuries; OLB Darrell Taylor, who had been questionable with a groin injury; and DL Poona Ford, who had been questionable with an ankle.

    Also, 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier is active for the first time this year after being activated to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

    With Collier being active, Adams is inactive for the first time in four weeks.

    —Bob Condotta
    Seattle Times sports staff

