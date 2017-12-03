Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes as he outdueled Carson Wentz, considered by many as the MVP of the league coming into the game.

There was the strip, and there was the flip.

And, yes, there was a lot else, too, on a night when the Seahawks proved they are indeed not yet ready to be put to sleep — to paraphrase the words last week of linebacker K.J. Wright — in beating the team with the NFL’s best record, the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-10 at CenturyLink Field.

But if this game ends up being the one that lifts the Seahawks to the postseason then maybe Sheldon Richardson’s third-quarter strip of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz that prevented what almost was a game-tying touchdown will stand as its defining moment.

Prime numbers 54-29-1 The Seahawks are 54-29-1 in prime time and 8-2-1 on Sunday Night Football, including a 14-2 record at home in prime time under coach Pete Carroll.

If not, then maybe what will is a play a quarter later when Russell Wilson capped a night’s worth of MVP-worthy actions when he flipped the ball while running 6 yards downfield to running back Mike Davis for a 19-yard gain that converted a third-and-eight and set up Seattle’s touchdown that clinched the game.

Wilson also threw three touchdown passes as he outdueled Wentz, considered by many as the MVP of the league coming into the game. Wilson finished 21-for-30 passing for 227 yards and an 118.6 rating. Wentz was 29-for-45 for 348 yards and an 86.2 rating.

Wentz was just a few feet from tying the game at 10 on Philadelphia’s first drive of the second half when he dived for the end zone on a scramble up the middle from the 6.

But as Wentz reached for the goal line, Richardson reached in with his right hand to strip the ball away as Wentz — who also was being wrapped up by free safety Earl Thomas — reached for the end zone.

The ball bounded wildly into the end zone where Seattle’s Michael Wilhoite tried to chase it down among several Eagles players, with Wentz vainly chasing after it as well.

But no one could get it with Wentz making a futile dive as the ball bounced out the back of the end zone.

Instead of a possible 10-10 tie, Seattle kept the lead at 10-3 and took over at its 20.

Wilson quickly led Seattle to a touchdown, changing a possible tied game into a 14-point Seahawks lead in the span of three minutes, 52 seconds.

It was the second time this season the Seahawks forced a fumble at the 1-yard line that was ruled a touchback — and a game-turning turnover.

Seattle’s 16-10 victory at Los Angeles on Oct. 8 was sparked by a Thomas strip of Rams’ running back Todd Gurley that negated a potential early touchdown.

Wentz, who while not as sharp as he has been most of the year, made enough plays to show why the Eagles have had the season they’ve had, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor with 12:08 left to cut Seattle’s lead to 17-10.

Wilson, whose fourth-quarter heroics this season dominated the NBC storyline on the telecast, then scrambled on third-and-eight and it appeared as if he might come up short as two Eagles defenders approached.

But Wilson then flipped the ball to a trailing Davis who completed a 19-yard gain.

Replays showed it might have been a forward lateral, but the Eagles didn’t challenge it and the play stood. That set up a Wilson-to-J.D. McKissic touchdown pass of 15 yards with 4:06 left that sealed the victory.

The Seahawks improved to 8-4 and moved into the fifth spot in the NFC playoff picture while also remaining a game behind the Rams in the NFC West.

The Seahawks dominated early against what had been the best first-quarter team in the NFL this season — the Eagles came into the game outscoring opponents 78-18 in the first 15 minutes.

The Eagles, in fact, had not allowed a first-quarter touchdown.

But the Seahawks scored two of the first three times they had the ball, expertly employing a game plan based on quick, timing passes interspersed with some of the typical Wilson creativity.

Seattle capped a 12-play, 53-yard drive to start the game with a 46-yard Blair Walsh field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Two Wilson third-down completions to Doug Baldwin (9 yards) and Paul Richardson (7 yards) sparked the drive.

Later in the quarter, the Seahawks moved 85 yards on five plays aided by consecutive Eagles’ penalties for pass interference and holding to take a 10-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Jimmy Graham.

The drive was helped by an 18-yard pass from Wilson to Nick Vannett on the first play and then a 23-yarder to Davis when Wilson evaded pressure and found Davis lingering all alone in the middle of the field.

Graham’s touchdown was his eighth of the season — all in the past nine games — increasing the season team record for touchdowns by a tight end he set last Sunday.

A Philadelphia team that had been averaging almost 15.3 points in the first half this season was held to just a lone field goal Sunday.

The Eagles moved the ball throughout the second half, at one point having seven consecutive drives that got into Seattle territory.

But the fumble and two fourth-down stops proved the difference.

Seattle also simply made a bevy of big plays at key times.

One that also defined the night came on the possession after Wentz’s fumble as the Seahawks got to the Eagles’ 48, calling a timeout before a third-and-10.

The Eagles blitzed, leaving the middle of the field wide open, a Cover Zero defense that Seattle has exploited for some of its biggest plays the past few years.

The Seahawks did so again as Baldwin sprinted past Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and hauled in Wilson’s pass down the left sideline for an apparent touchdown.

After a review, Baldwin was ruled out at the 1.

Seattle needed three plays to get it in from there, but finally did on a 1-yard pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett for what was Lockett’s first touchdown of the season.