In a game featuring one team with everything to play for and another with an interim coach playing out the string, it was the one with everything to play for that played as if it had nothing to play for.

The Seahawks, needing a win to stay on the heels of the 49ers in the NFC West and in the conference playoff picture, were pushed around and manhandled for almost all 60 minutes Sunday in suffering as disappointing of a loss as they have in a while, 30-24, to the 5-8 Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field.

The Panthers scored the first three times they had the ball in building a 17-0 lead, and then when the Seahawks got close they used a punishing fourth-quarter drive in which they ran eight times for 68 yards for a touchdown that put the game away.

That drive accurately exemplified the nature of this game, as a Carolina offensive line that Seahawks coaches thought might be the best they’d played all season had the upper hand all day as the Panthers rushed for 224 yards.

And it was simply the latest collapse against the run for a Seattle defense that has allowed 161 or more yards to its past four opponents after coming into the game ranked 31st in the NFL against the run.

That Seattle began the game without starting defensive end Shelby Harris due to illness and then lost starting tackle Al Woods to an elbow injury early on didn’t help.

Advertising

But for most of the game, the Panthers simply seemed the hungrier, tougher team, becoming the third opponent this season to rush for more than 200 yards against Seattle.

The loss was the third in the past four games for Seattle, which was 6-3 but is now 7-6 and has dropped two games behind the 49ers in the NFC West standing and, as of Sunday, out of the playoff ladder in the NFC, falling behind every team in the NFC East.

The loss also, somehow, left them 0-4 against the NFC South, a division that does not have a team with a winning record.

And the loss took much of the shine off Thursday night’s game against the 49ers, who with a rout of Tampa Bay on Sunday moved to 9-4. The 49ers already have a win against the Seahawks, meaning Seattle must win Thursday or the division is almost totally gone.

Not that Seattle looked like much of a division contender other than for a brief period in the second quarter.

The first half was in itself a tale of two halves, as Carolina dominated the first quarter and Seattle the second.

Advertising

The Panthers led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter when it held a 125-7 edge in yards and converted a Smith interception into a touchdown.

The Panthers scored on a 2-yard Chubba Hubbard run early in the second quarter to cap a 12-play, 74-yard drive to take a 17-0 lead, and the rout seemed like it might be on.

But Geno Smith led the Seahawks on a quick drive to get Seattle back in it, completing 3 of 4 passes for 59 yards, including a 38-yarder to Marquise Goodwin to kick-start the march, and then a 4-yard pass to Tyler Lockett to end it. The TD was vintage Lockett, as he got open in the back of the end zone and then tiptoed like Baryshnikov to get both feet in.

That made it 17-7 with 9:26 to play in the half.

A controversial play led to the Panthers taking a 20-7 with a field goal that came after an interception of Smith on a play Seattle thought Carolina had jumped offsides. Thinking he had a free play, Smith threw off his back foot to DK Metcalf. Instead the ball went to Carolina cornerback C.J. Henderson and, with no flags down, the Panthers had the ball at the Seattle 39-yard line, eventually leading to a 32-yard field goal by Eddy Piniero.

But maybe the football Gods were with Seattle, as that field goal led to a Panthers kickoff that then led to a 50-yard return by Godwin Igwebuike — who was elevated off the practice squad Saturday and was playing in his first game with the Seahawks.

That gave Seattle the ball at the Panthers 46.

Smith converted three third downs as the Seahawks drove for a touchdown with 16 seconds left, Smith hitting Metcalf from 12 yards out on a third-and-10.

Advertising

Seattle outgained the Panthers 119-22 in the second quarter as Smith was 9 of 13 for 112 yards and the Seahawks held Carolina to 31 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Seattle cut the lead to three at 20-17 on its first possession of the second half thanks to another good return from Igwebuike — this one for 35 yards to the Seahawks 40.

But the drive ended in some disappointment when a Smith pass on third-and-7 at the Carolina 13 to Goodwin came up three yards short of the first down.

Jason Myers then hit a 27-yarder to make it 20-17 with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.

The game then looked as if it might turn late in the third quarter when the Seahawks’ defense turned in a goal-line stand aided by some dubious play-calling by the Panthers.

A Carolina team that had run it on 29 of 51 plays to that point and had just picked up two yards on a fourth-and-1 run to get to the 3, then decided to throw it on four consecutive plays.

Sponsored

The first two ended in incompletions that weren’t close to a receiver in the end zone.

A third-down pass over the middle to tight end Tommy Tremble also fell incomplete under coverage from safety Ryan Neal.

On the fourth-down play, Carolina QB Sam Darnold threw the ball wildly into the end zone while in the grasp of Uchenna Nwosu.

The four plays took just 22 seconds off the clock and meant Seattle took over at its 3 with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Even one run would likely have run the clock to at least the fourth quarter.

Seattle then got a 10-yard pass from Smith to Lockett on third-and-10 at the 3 to jump-start its next drive.

But after one more first down, the drive stalled and Seattle punted.

Advertising

Carolina took over at its 26 with 12:23 left and used the running game to methodically move down the field for an 8-yard TD run by Raheem Blackshear with 6:27 left that all but put the game away.

After another Seattle punt, the Panthers added a field goal to make it 30-17 with 1:56 left.

Seattle then used garbage time to pad the stats and the scoreboard, with Smith hitting Goodwin on a 24-yard TD with 16 seconds left.

But by then, the sun had gone down on Lumen Field and maybe also on Seattle’s season.