Despite piling up 425 yards, the offense gets a C-minus because of penalties, dropped balls and overthrown passes in the 24-7 win over the Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Here are some early grades from the Seahawks’ 24-7 win over the Giants Sunday.

OFFENSE

That Seattle gained 425 yards only raises the question of how much the Seahawks could have gotten if they hadn’t made so many mistakes — penalties, dropped balls, overthrown passes.

The first half was especially vexing as the Seahawks managed just three points out of 222 yards due in part to two drops by Jimmy Graham, one a fourth-down pass in the end zone that could have made this game far easier than it turned out to be.

But the Seahawks were able to finally make enough plays to put the game away late against a New York defense that played well last week in a 23-10 win at Denver.

Wilson was a sterling 27 of 39 for 334 yards and three touchdowns despite three dropped passes as well as flat-out missing at least three throws.

Ultimately, despite all the sloppiness and early frustration, the Seahawks gained more than 400 yards for the third time in four games.

GRADE: C-minus.

DEFENSE

Given all of New York’s issues — specifically, its top three receivers out with an injury — it made sense to think the Seahawks could dominate this one with their defense.

But they hardly figured they’d have to work quite this hard.

The Seattle defense kept hanging in and hanging in during the first two-and-a-half quarters of offensive inefficiency and turned in one of its most dominant statistical efforts in a while.

The Giants had only one play of longer than 15 yards and no run of longer than nine — which means only one of what the Seahawks consider an explosive play.

And a 25-yard pass was due mostly to a missed tackle by Bradley McDougald, who played extensively in dime and big nickel sets.

Kam Chancellor had a huge game early in run support, twice stopping third-and-short efforts to force New York punts.

Seattle’s pass rush also had a nice game capped by Jarran Reed’s sack and forced fumble of Eli Manning that finally turned the game.

The Giants finished with just 3.1 yards per play, tying the San Francisco game for the Seahawks’ best effort of the season.

GRADE: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Blair Walsh made a field goal that was big at the time, D.J. Alexander blocked a punt to set up a field position edge in the second half and Justin Coleman had two really nice plays in punt coverage.

GRADE: A.