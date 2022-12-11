What quarterback Geno Smith accomplished through the first 12 weeks of the season changed the trajectory of his NFL career and accelerated the Seahawks’ rebuilding plans in the post-Russell Wilson era.

And none of that should be forgotten in the aftermath of a disappointing loss, 30-24 at home to the 5-8 Carolina Panthers, on Sunday that knocked the Seahawks out of the NFC playoff picture.

But Smith also picked perhaps the worst time to have probably his worst game of the season, all things considered.

The Seahawks (7-6) needed to beat the Panthers to have any realistic chance to win the NFC West; they’ve now lost three of the past four games and likely will have to beat either San Francisco or Kansas City to have any realistic chance to sneak into the playoffs.

Smith wasn’t bad against Carolina. He wasn’t great, either. And as he acknowledged after the game, the Seahawks will need more from him if they hope to close in on a playoff berth over the final four weeks of the season.

“I don’t expect to come out here and be perfect,” Smith said. “But I do have a standard, and I don’t think I played to that standard quite today.”

Smith’s first pass Sunday was intercepted by Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, setting up a touchdown on the next play for the Panthers to take a 10-0 lead. That Seahawks’ deficit swelled to 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Smith threw a second interception in the second quarter, on a play in which he was sure several Panthers defensive linemen had jumped offsides, which Smith assumed gave him a free play. No flag was thrown, and Smith’s pass was intercepted by C.J. Henderson.

“I saw three of the guys jump offsides,” Smith said. “I don’t know what they [the game officials] saw. But I’m pretty sure that’s what happened.”

It was Smith’s first game with two interceptions since October 2014, his final season as the starting QB for the New York Jets.

It was, overall, an up-and-down day for Smith, as he described it. He threw first-half touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks within 20-14 at halftime, and he threw a third TD in the closing seconds to Marquise Goodwin.

The Seahawks managed just 46 yards rushing while playing without their top three running backs, and the Panthers looked ready for Smith and the Seahawks pass attack. Carolina sacked Smith three times and hit him five times.

Smith entered the game leading the NFL in completion percentage (72.7%) and ranked second in passer rating (108.7).

He completed just 21 of 36 passes Sunday for 264 yards with three touchdowns and those two interceptions. It was his season low for completion rate (58.3%), and his passer rating of 85.9 was his second-lowest of the season.

His lowest rating of the season came way back in Week 2, at San Francisco, when the Seahawks were held to a season-low seven points against a 49ers defense that continues to look like the most formidable defense in the NFL.

Smith and the Seahawks now have just three days to prepare for that 49ers team before their Thursday night showdown at Lumen Field. The 49ers (9-4) have won six in a row to wrestle control of the division away from the Seahawks.

“The reality is that we’ve got more games to play. We’ve got a four-game season to really determine what we can be … ,” Smith said. “And we’ve got to come out and play like it. I really want to see that. I don’t want to hear any talking or any clichés. I want to see guys come out and do it.”