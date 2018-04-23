The Seahawks say they are limiting the names on their draft board this year in hopes to do a little better than they have the past few seasons.

While defending an overall draft history that has resulted in the most successful era of Seahawks football, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider on Monday also acknowledged a need to get better.

And maybe their stated adjustment for this year’s draft — paring the number of players they are considering and making “less excuses’’ for flaws they find in players during the evaluation process — would have occurred even if defensive lineman Malik McDowell hadn’t suffered injuries in an ATV accident last July that have made it likely he may never play for the Seahawks.

But the fact that their first pick in the draft a year ago figures to go down as one of the biggest disappointments in team history seemed to hover over the comments of Carroll and Schneider.

“You evaluate your drafts all of the time,’’ Schneider said during the team’s annual pre-draft press conference. “You’re constantly evaluating what you think you did well and what you need to improve on. I think one of the things we’ve done is really cleaned up. There aren’t as many names on our board. You have to have certain criteria to be on our board and we’re making less excuses for players I’d say.”

Schneider said there was no single reason for the adjustment, and also declined to give specifics of how many fewer players Seattle may now be considering.

But he agreed that assessing character could be an even bigger component going forward.

“That’s a good point,’’ he said. “. … There’s character, psychological testing, orthopedic testing, orthopedic grades, true fits. Sometimes you can make excuses in all of those areas because of a guy’s specific skill set.”

While McDowell had no known off-field issues when he was taken with the 35th overall pick a year ago, he had fallen in the draft due in part to questions of his maturity and how he handled his final season at Michigan State. At one point during the roughly 25-minute press conference, Carroll referenced McDowell and also implied any adjustments in the team’s pre-draft thought process aren’t solely focused on his situation.

“Some of the things you can’t predict and there is nothing you can do about it,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve had a little bit of misfortune. Our guy last year didn’t get a chance to play for us and we were disappointed in that. There was nothing we could do to know that was going to happen. That just happened.’’

But the Seahawks also know they need to hit as squarely as they can on this year’s draft with the team having fallen to 9-7 last season and the perception that an inability to be as successful in the draft since 2012 has played a role.

Schneider acknowledged that the team’s drafting process changed a little bit after the drafts of 2010-11-12, which brought the likes of Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson.

“In 2010, 2011, 2012, we had less numbers (on their draft board), just in general,’’ Schneider said. “And then for one reason or another, we continued to add more and more players, and it’s just too much.”

Schneider referred to now hoping to have “a cleaner’’ draft board.

“It’s easier to study,’’ Schneider said. “It’s easier to figure out where the ledges are, the drop-offs, or where the strengths are.’’

Carroll said the widening draft board in recent years was also a nod to the team’s scouting staff while Schneider also said the team felt it had to look a little wider and farther to find guys who could compete for spots on a talented roster.

“I think our process, our guys doing the evaluation were working so hard and digging into so many guys, we had evaluations on tons and tons of guys, and in that, kind of in respect to the work that we did, we kept them alive and kept them on the board and gave them a chance to be part of the process,’’ Carroll said. “But we’ve just refined it much more so, and John’s comfortable with his guys, they’ve zeroed in and been willing to eliminate some guys from the draftable numbers, really for all the right reason.’’

Said Schneider: “I think what had happened here, is we were a darn good football team – a talented team – there for a while, so you end up trying to get more and more guys on your board to figure out, while the draft’s going on, ‘Ok, are we going to be able to acquire this player? Should we move back to acquire that player? How’s that guy going to fit in?’’’

And if any failings in past drafts were just the result of always competing, then Carroll said any changes now are in the same vein.

“We’ve been drafting solidly for a lot of years here,’’ Carroll said. “That’s what’s given us the chance to continue to win and have the chance to win divisions and playoff games, none of that’s any different. We evaluate ourselves very tough and strictly and we’re always going to regret the guy that didn’t make it here or didn’t pan out there. Everybody is like that. At this time of year we’ve been pretty hard on ourselves and we just try to keep competing and do a little bit better and find another guy.’’