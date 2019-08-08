PRESEASON GAME #1

Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

vs. Denver Broncos (0-0)

7 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: Ch. 13 | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Seahawks.com/NFL Game Pass

QUARTER 2

6:50 | Broncos 6, Seahawks 0 Twice Seattle has allowed the Broncos to drive into the red zone but each time they have walked away with three points.

In other news:

Jacob Martin coming off the field, trainers looking at his eye. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2019

13:05 | Broncos 3, Seahawks 0 Well, it took until the first series of the second quarter for the Seahawks to rotate in their second-unit defense.

Seahawks now with all backups on defense. Shaquem Griffin now in at SLB for Kendricks, Thorpe and King the CBs and Blair and Shead the safeties. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2019

Sidenote: See that commercial featuring Rosalie Fish, of the Cowlitz Tribe, who won the state track championship? Here’s a look at her story and why she ran for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, from a couple months ago.

QUARTER 1

4:39 | Broncos 3, Seahawks 0 That illegal block stalled the Seahawks’ drive and they called on Jason Myers to attempt a kick from 56 yards. It sailed wide right.

6:11 | Broncos 3, Seahawks 0 Welcome to Seattle, DK Metcalf. The “Hall of Fame” talent (Russell Wilson’s words) had his first reception, an 8-yard gain, on a pass from Geno Smith on the Seahawks’ first drive. Metcalf, the much-hype 6-foot-4 rookie out of Ole Miss, was also targeted on the next play, on a wide-receiver screen, but his first-down catch was negated on a block-in-the-back penalty against David Moore. — Adam Jude

8:17 | Broncos 3, Seahawks 0 On their first drive together on a football field in 2019, the Seahawks bent early but ultimately burrowed down and forced Denver into a 25-yard field goal. Royce Freeman broke off a 50-yard run to put the Broncos in position, but Joe Flacco overthrew Courtland Sutton, who was nicely defended by Tre Flowers, and they had to settle for three.

PREGAME

Russell Wilson and a host of other Seahawks started put on their full uniforms and went through warmups prior to Thursday’s preseason opener against Denver.

And then, as expected, the Seahawks unveiled lineups featuring largely backups.

Wilson remained in uniform and led the team out of the tunnel but did not play.

The starting offense contained just two players who currently project as starters in the team’s base offense — right tackle Germain Ifedi and center Justin Britt.

The rest of the offense consisted of quarterback Geno Smith, running back Rashaad Penny, receivers David Moore and DK Metcalf, tight end Nick Vannett, guards Marcus Martin and Ethan Pocic and left tackle Jamarco Jones.

Among the offensive starters joining Wilson on the sidelines were tight end Will Dissly, running back Chris Carson, receivers Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown, left tackle Duane Brown and guards D.J. Fluker and Mike Iupati.

Seattle’s starting defense, meanwhile, consisted of just four players who might be starters when the regular season begins — strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks, cornerbacks Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin and safety Tedric Thompson.

Other defensive starters were ends Cassius Marsh and Jacob Martin (the team hopes Ziggy Ansah returns to fill the rush end spot when the season begins and the other end spot is up for grabs), tackles Earl Mitchell and Quinton Jefferson (the regular starters would be Poona Ford and Jarran Reed), linebackers Austin Calitro and Cody Barton (usually Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright) and safety Shalom Luani (Bradley McDougald). —Bob Condotta

6:58 p.m. The defensive starters are out: Quinten Jefferson, Cassius Marsh, Earl Mitchell and Jacob Martin on the defensive line. Cody Barton, Austin Calitro and Mychal Kendricks in the linebacking corps. And Tre Flowers, Shalom Luani, Tedric Thompson and Shaquem Griffin in the secondary.

The Seahawks take the field. pic.twitter.com/r8qNqXUaKt — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2019

As they did last year, Duane Brown, Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson all stayed in locker room for the anthem and then emerged once it was over. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2019

6:50 p.m. As Bob Condotta noted on Twitter, the Broncos defense brings a little UW flavor to it, though it may be more of a bitter taste. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was the Huskies’ defensive coordinator on their winless 2008 team. Denver’s defensive quality control coach is Tyrone Willingham’s son, Nathaniel. Donatell’s son is also on the Seahawks’ staff, as their defensive quality control coach.

4:55 p.m. News not from CenturyLink Field but that may be of concern to Seahawks fans: former Seattle receiver Jermaine Kearse appears to have sustained a fairly serious leg injury during his first preseason game for the Detroit Lions. Kearse was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg, according to reports.