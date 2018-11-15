After taking the Rams down to the wire in Los Angeles, the Seahawks are looking to rebound on a short week against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They're back under the lights at CenturyLink Field. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis.

Share story

By

Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
vs. Green Bay Packers (4-4-1)

5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: FOX/NFL Network | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Amazon Prime

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »

Top stories:

Seattle Times sports staff