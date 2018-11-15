After taking the Rams down to the wire in Los Angeles, the Seahawks are looking to rebound on a short week against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They're back under the lights at CenturyLink Field. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis.
Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
vs. Green Bay Packers (4-4-1)
5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: FOX/NFL Network | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Amazon Prime
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »
Top stories:
- Condotta: Keys to the game, what to watch for, prediction
- Our experts and celebrity guesser make their Hawks-Packers picks
- Seahawks-Packers could be a playoff elimination game for either team
- K.J. Wright Seahawks’ only question mark for Thursday night
- The top 5 Seahawks TNF moments under Pete Carroll
- What ails the Seahawks’ defense? They can’t stop the run
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.