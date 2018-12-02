He's baaaaaaack: Richard Sherman returns to Seattle to face his former team just as they hit their stride. Packers? Check. Panthers? Check. A Sherman revenge game? Well, he arrives with the 2-9 49ers. Follow along for live updates, highlights and more from CenturyLink Field.
Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-9)
1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »
Top stories:
- Condotta: What to what for, keys to the game, prediction
- Analysis: Three ways the Seahawks could stub their toe in playoff push
- Seattle Times experts and celeb guesser Joel McHale make their picks
- Seahawks vs. 49ers: national media predictions
- Calkins: Seahawks got rid of Richard Sherman at the right time
- Stone: Will Sherman’s return be a ‘lovefest’ or will there be boos?
- Richard Sherman returns with the 49ers. How do the Seahawks feel?
- Sherman is still mad at the way things ended. So is Doug Baldwin.
- Do Chris Carson’s hurdles pass the eye test? We asked an NCAA champ
- Here are all the ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ causes Seahawks are supporting
- Five things to know about the San Francisco 49ers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.