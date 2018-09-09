Seahawks football is BACK. The real thing. It's a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch, but both the Seahawks and Broncos look wildly different. Can the Russell Wilson and the Hawks start the season with a win? Follow along with our live blog for updates, analysis and highlights.

Share story

By

Seattle Seahawks (0-0)
at Denver Broncos (0-0)

1:25 p.m. | Broncos Stadium at Mile High | Denver, Colo.

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓


Top stories:

Seattle Times sports staff