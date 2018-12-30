The Seahawks have already wrapped up a playoff spot, but can they clinch the No. 5 seed against the Cardinals? As Seattle fights for playoff position, Arizona is fighting for draft position. But the Cardinals have given the Seahawks trouble before. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more from Week 17.

Seattle Seahawks (9-6)
vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV

Seattle Times sports staff