Football is BACK, and so is the Seahawks GameCenter. We're bringing you live updates and analysis all day as the Hawks prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of 2018.
Football is BACK, and so is the Seahawks GameCenter. We're bringing you live updates and analysis all day as the Hawks prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of 2018.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.