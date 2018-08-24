The Seahawks hit the road again with some position battles wrapped up and others undecided. Some Hawks will be making their return to Minnesota. Can Seattle pick up its first preseason win of the year?

Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

at Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

5 p.m. | U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: Ch. 13/113 (HD) | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Seahawks.com

PREGAME

Three quick pre-game thoughts from Bob Condotta in rainy Minnesota — (good thing the game is indoors).

1. Vikings hoping for breakout offensive performance.

The theme of the pre-game coverage here is that the Vikings want to see more out of their first-team offense tonight — heralded free agent signee Kirk Cousins is just 7-12 for 54 yards in the first two games. He’s had limited playing time like all QBs, to be sure. But the headline in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune today reading “Vikings look to give O a jump-start’’ makes clear what their aim is tonight. That’ll be a good test for a Seattle defense that also still has its fair share of questions, specifically the makeup of the secondary and whether the Seahawks can get a consistent pass rush.

2. How important is the all-important third preseason game?

Preseason results ultimately don’t mean a whole lot, if anything at all. But because it’s all we have right now, everything in the preseason gets analyzed at an increasingly intense rate. This weekend’s games, you’ll hear, are the most important of the preseason because teams play it the most like a regular season game, with starters typically playing into the second half and teams doing just a little bit of gameplanning (though not all that much, and as Pete Carroll noted Thursday the Seahawks had a short week anyway with just three official practices).

So does the result of the third preseason game matter?

Well, there is this — Seattle is 6-0 in the third preseason game since 2012, when the team’s rise to prominence under Carroll began.

Seattle won all but one of those six games by at least a touchdown, notably the 44-14 rout of the Chiefs in 2012 when Russell Wilson secured the starting QB job, a game that for that reason alone made it as important as any preseason game in recent team history

Here are the other third preseason game wins in that stretch: 2013, 17-10 at Green Bay; 2014, 34-6 vs. the Bears; 2015, 16-15 at San Diego; 2016, 27-17 vs. Dallas; 2017, 26-13 vs. Kansas City.

3. Game is a sort-of Carroll homecoming.

Carroll was an assistant with the Vikings for five years from 1985-89, a period as transformative as any in his career as he built a Minnesota secondary that became regarded as one of the best in the NFL. That led to Carroll becoming the defensive coordinator of the Jets in 1990.

Minnesota history is also that Carroll was in line to become the Vikings’ coach in 1992 — he had the recommendation of legendary Minnesota coach Bud Grant — before the team instead hired Dennis Green. Under Green, the Vikings embarked on a run of eight playoff appearances in nine season, including the memorable 15-1 team in 1998 that lost in the NFC title game at home.

Oh how Carroll’s history — and that of the Seahawks — could well have been different. — Bob Condotta

