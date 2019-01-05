The Seahawks are back in the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. Will this be a start of a playoff run, or will the Cowboys send Seattle home one-and-done? Russell Wilson vs. Dak Prescott. Chris Carson vs. Ezekiel Elliott. It's the NFC wild-card game. We're bringing you live updates, highlights and analysis from AT&T Stadium.

By

#5 Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
at #4 Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

5:15 p.m. | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV

NFC Wild Card preview

Seattle Times sports staff