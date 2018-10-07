Last year, the Rams came into Seattle and dethroned the Seahawks. Now the Hawks are 10-point home underdogs against Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the Rams' ferocious defense. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis as the Hawks look to deal Los Angeles its first loss of the season.
Seattle Seahawks (2-2)
vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-0)
1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »
Top stories:
- Condotta: Seven things to watch in must-win matchup for Seahawks
- Biggest home underdogs in years, Seahawks confident they can avoid a repeat rout vs. Rams
- Seahawks-Rams national media predictions
- Seattle Times experts and celebrity guesser Sir Mix-A-Lot make their predictions
- For old friends Mike Davis and Todd Gurley II, smack talk has already started
- Earl Thomas fined by NFL for obscene gesture toward Seahawks’ sideline
- How Earl’s bird stands up with sports’ most memorable middle fingers
- Calkins: Everyone’s a loser in Earl Thomas-Seahawks contract dispute
- Analysis: It hasn’t been pretty when the Seahawks have had to play without Earl Thomas
- The story of Sebastian Janikowski and the 82-yard field goal
- Quarterly grades: Bob Condotta assesses where Hawks stand after four games
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.