As Russell Wilson and the Seahawks head to Chicago for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears, both teams are still in search of their first wins. Can Seattle's offensive line hold Khalil Mack in check and keep the primetime success under Pete Carroll going?

Share story

By

Seattle Seahawks (0-1)
at Chicago Bears (0-1)

5:15 p.m. | Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill.

TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: WatchESPN

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 |  Comments »


Seattle Times sports staff