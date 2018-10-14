Put your tea on and warm your scones? It's the Seahawks' earliest kickoff of the season — but it's 6 p.m. in London. Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson & Co. face off against Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders in front of 85,000-plus at Wembley Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks (2-3)
vs. Oakland Raiders (1-4)
10 a.m. | Wembley Stadium | London, England
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.