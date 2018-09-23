The Seahawks are back in front of the 12th Man, but are they the formidable force they once were? Through two weeks and four preseason games, Seattle is winless this season. Can the Russell Wilson and the Hawks pick up their first against the Dallas Cowboys?
Seattle Seahawks (0-2)
vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)
1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV
