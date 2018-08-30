Marshawn Lynch returns to Seattle, though don't expect to see much of him on the field, as the Seahawks host the Raiders for their fourth and final preseason game still in search of their first win. Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis from CenturyLink Field.
Seattle Seahawks (0-3)
vs. Oakland Raiders (2-1)
7 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: Ch. 13/113 (HD) | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: Seahawks.com
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.