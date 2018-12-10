The Seahawks are rolling as they return to primetime as they battle the Vikings for playoff position on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins has won once in Seattle — can he lead the upset and do it again with Minnesota? Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis.
Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1)
5:15 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: WatchESPN
