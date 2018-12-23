A game that could have been meaningless now has playoff implications for the Seahawks and the Chiefs after both teams lost last week. Can Seattle shut down Patrick Mahomes on its path back to the postseason? Follow here for live updates, analysis and highlights.
Seattle Seahawks (8-6)
vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
5:20 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV
