The Seahawks can clinch a return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus by beating Richard Sherman and the 49ers on their home turf. Can Seattle deliver a similar dominating performance as it did two weeks ago? Follow here for live updates, analysis and highlights.
Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
at San Francisco 49ers (3-10)
1:05 p.m. | Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: WatchESPN
