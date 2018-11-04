Newly over .500, the Seahawks host the Chargers for what should be their biggest test besides that other team in Los Angeles. Can Russell Wilson keep the momentum — and perfect passer rating — going against the 5-2 Chargers?

Share story

By

Seattle Seahawks (4-3)
vs. Los Angeles Chargers (5-2)

1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: fuboTV

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 |  Comments »

Top stories:

Seattle Times sports staff