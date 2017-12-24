The Seahawks are playing for their playoff lives in Dallas. Scoreboard-watch with us as we bring you live updates, highlights and analysis from AT&T Stadium as the Seahawks take on the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks (8-6) at Dallas Cowboys (8-6)

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

In the words of Lloyd Christmas, “So, you’re saying there’s a chance.”

The Seahawks’ playoff hopes are on life support, but there’s still a pulse, and that’s all that matters right now. After suffering a demoralizing 42-7 loss to the first-place Rams last weekend, the Hawks will look to bounce back in Dallas as they face the Cowboys (8-5) on Sunday.

A lot still needs to happen for Seattle to reach its sixth straight postseason. For starters, they have to beat the still playoff hungry Cowboys, who welcome back star running back Ezekiel Elliot from his six-game suspension for alleged incidents of domestic violence.

With the early games finished. Here’s an updated look at the teams to pay attention to:

Rams beat the Titans, 27-23, to clinch the NFC West

Panthers beat the Buccaneers, 22-19

Bengals beat the Lions, 26-17

Saints beat the Falcons, 23-13

What does it mean?

Simply put, the Seahawks’ only road to the playoffs is through the Wild Card. Seattle still needs to win out, but if they win their final two games, a Panthers win over the Falcons next week would clinch a playoff berth for the Seahawks. So, if the Seahawks beat the Cowboys, there are going to be a heck of a lot of Carolina fans in the 206 next week.

Follow along live with us as we bring you updates, highlights, photos and more as the Seahawks take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT. You can catch the game on FOX (ch. 13) or 710 AM and 97.3 FM.

Scoreboard watch:

