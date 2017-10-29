Follow along live with us as we bring you updates, photos, highlights and more as the Seahawks (4-3) host the Texans (3-3) at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The Seahawks have won their last three games and are starting to look like the formidable Super Bowl contender they were thought to be before the season.

As Bob Condotta points out, after giving up 33 points in one game at Tennessee on Sept. 27, Seattle has allowed just 35 since, capped by a 24-7 win over the Giants last Sunday in New York.

But Sunday’s contest vs. Houston will be no small feat for the Hawks’ defense. The Texans come to town boasting the No. 6 scoring offense in the NFL, having notched 33 points or more in each of their last four games. That’s thanks in large part to rookie QB Deshaun Watson, who has been sensational since winning the starting job in the second week of the season.

