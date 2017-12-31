The Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, losing to the Cardinals in Sunday's regular-season finale 26-24.

Seattle Seahawks (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

CenturyLink Field | Seattle, Wash.

Jump to: Highlights » | Photos » | Comments »

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

By day’s end, the Seahawks could be making travel arrangements for next week’s Wild Card round. They could also be packing their lockers up and preparing for the long offseason.

Yes, despite all the injuries and turmoil of the 2017 season, the Seahawks still find themselves with a chance to make their sixth straight postseason. To do it, the Seahawks will need a win in their regular-season finale vs. the Arizona Cardinals, and some help from the Panthers, who play the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Seahawks (9-6) are nine-point favorites over the Cardinals (7-8). Seattle won the first meeting this season between the two 22-16.

But while the Seahawks must take care of business at home vs. their division foes, everyone will have their eyes glued to the game in Atlanta. To have any chance at the playoffs, the Hawks need the Falcons to lose. The Falcons, meanwhile, can make the playoffs with a win over Carolina. But the Panthers also have something to play for, as they are still eyeing a division crown of their own and a potential No. 2 seed in the NFC.

How will it all shake out? Follow with us as we bring you live updates, scores, highlights and more from #AZvsSEA AND #CARvsATL (see below for score updates). Both games kickoff at 1:25 p.m. Sunday. Catch the Seahawks game on FOX (ch. 13) and 710 ESPN.

Scoreboard watch:

↓ Follow the latest from the Falcons-Panthers game here ↓

Highlights:

TD grabs don't get much better than this. #WOOTS pic.twitter.com/2IYuqM9vL5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 1, 2018

Live photos:

Top stories: